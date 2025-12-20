Explainer: Tracing kabaddi’s money-gun run

SUNG by Sukhwinder Singh and written by Babu Singh Mann, the lyrics of the song — “Jugan jugan ton karan Punjabi pyar kabaddi nu… Jithey gaye Punjabi le gaye naal kabaddi” — capture the deep bond that Punjabis have with kabaddi. It echoes through the desi-style kabaddi tournaments: fierce hand-to-hand combat with slaps and kicks. Traditionally, winners received kilos of desi ghee, wheat, or cattle; today, cash prizes run into crores.

A player recently won five Bullet motorcycles in a single day. At Bholath in Kapurthala, a tournament shattered records, with Rs 3.5 crore being spent over two days. Insiders say the region’s top 30 players earn Rs 1 crore or more per season, with 150 others netting around Rs 50 lakh — all from primal arena battles.

But what if the real adversary lurks in the shadow, armed for a one-shot kill? Worse, what if the mastermind is abroad? Punjab kabaddi now faces these threats more than the fair gladiator clashes.

The Gangster takeover

The traditional sport has become a gangsters’ turf. They control everything: player selection, team wins, venues, chief guests, singers, even commentators. Matches are often fixed; dissenters — or those aligning with rivals — are silenced by gunfire on the field. Disputes over YouTube video shares from live telecasts have sparked bloodshed. Culprits hail from gangs like Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Davinder Bambiha, or Lawrence Bishnoi.

Kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria was gunned down in Mohali on December 15 — the latest kabaddi mafia hit. A Punjab ADGP and his gunmen were present yet the killers came and left.

Killings have surged in recent years. In March 2022, international player Sandeep Singh Sandhu (Nangal Ambian) was shot during a Jalandhar tournament in Mallian Kalan village, an early sign of gang escalation. Sandhu had launched the Major Kabaddi League, first partnering with gangsters before disputes over players and media rights turned deadly.

In October this year, 25-year-old Teja Singh (Tejpal) was killed in broad daylight in Jagraon over personal enmity. On November 11, Gurvinder Singh died in Samrala, Ludhiana, with the Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility.

“The game has been played since ages in Punjab villages, broadly variations of desi or Punjab style kabaddi such as Malwai, Majha, Lahora, Bahwalpuri. Chattaan Wali from Majha is most popular as players slap each other to get the controlling grip,” says retired principal Swaran Singh, author of several books on kabaddi.

Emergence of big money

Players and organisers trace the rot to commercialisation under the SAD-BJP government’s World Kabaddi tournaments. The first edition in 2010-11 offered Rs 1 crore for the winners, and the second Rs 2 crore, with Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif performing. This trickled down to villages, attracting big players.

“The problem with World Kabaddi tournaments, which aimed to popularise the sport, was that there was no regulation of ethics or doping tests,” says Jagroop Jarkhar, who organises hockey and kabaddi events in Zira village, Ludhiana. “There are no dope tests, and no one to keep an eye on match-fixing or bookies. The world cup crashed over dope controversies.”

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria entered in the 2013-14 season, floating a dominant team that was backed covertly. For two-three years, they used cash or threats to influence players. By 2015-16, gangster control became an open secret.

The organising shift

Historically, Punjab tournaments were community events sponsored by local businesses and NRIs. But as prizes swelled to crores and betting syndicates rose, gangs eyed “easy money”. They sponsor teams, fix matches, demand protection fees, and dictate guests and prizes. Extortionists target sponsors, enabling money laundering via ads. Rivalries — Bambiha vs Bishnoi gang — fuel turf wars, using kabaddi to build fearsome brands.

“Too much money gets pumped in and the high and mighty get involved. The need for more profits led to night matches. Now, tournaments start after sunset with fancy floodlights. A recent tournament went up till 4 am. The players have no option but to take drugs to be ready the next evening,” says a player, wishing anonymity.

Game structure

Rural kabaddi has three bodies — North India Kabaddi Federation, Punjab Academies Kabaddi Association, and Punjab Kabaddi Association — but they lack control and internal feuds are frequent. About 70 clubs exist, yet gangster-backed teams pop up seasonally for profits, then vanish.

Rupa Sohana, organiser of the Mohali Kabaddi Cup where Balachauria died, laments: “I am hesitant to organise a tournament in future. We had kept separate events for teenagers and one for girls but all that is lost due to the murder of Rana.”

Many players have fled to Australia, Canada, or the US, but gangsterism follows — British Columbia banned kabaddi for two years over violence. “Without direct government control, real kabaddi will die at the hands of gangsters,” says a player who moved to Australia, vowing never to return.