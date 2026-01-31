Explainer: UGC equity regulations and the controversy

AMID an uproar by students and political parties, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) recently notified Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, be kept in abeyance. The regulations, aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions, have triggered protests from a section of students, and also left the ruling BJP divided.

A draft of the regulations had been placed in the public domain for feedback in February last year. The document was issued following directions from the Supreme Court while hearing a plea filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who had questioned the implementation of the 2012 UGC regulations on caste discrimination.

What the norms say

The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, were notified on January 13. According to the UGC, these seek to eradicate discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, gender, place of birth, caste or disability, particularly against the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, socially and educationally backward classes, economically weaker sections and persons with disabilities, and to promote equity and inclusion among all stakeholders in higher education.

The regulations stipulate that no higher education institution shall permit or condone any form of discrimination. It places the responsibility on the head of the institution to ensure strict compliance, granting them all powers necessary for this purpose.

Implementation mechanism

Every higher education institution was mandated to establish an Equal Opportunity Centre, an Equity Committee and Equity Squads to oversee policies and programmes for disadvantaged groups. The 10-member Equity Committee must include representation from Other Backward Classes, persons with disabilities, SCs, STs and women.

Aggrieved individuals may report incidents of discrimination through an online portal, in writing, or via email to the coordinator of the Equal Opportunity Centre. The Equity Committee is required to convene within 24 hours of receiving a complaint and submit its report to the head of the institution within 15 working days. Equity Squads are tasked with regularly visiting vulnerable spots on campus and submitting reports to the Equal Opportunity Centre.

Demand for withdrawal

A section of students, along with BJP office-bearers in Lucknow, have called for withdrawal of the regulations, alleging that they discriminate against students from the general category. They argue that the rules could lead to the “harassment” of general category students and deepen caste-based divisions.

One of the key points of contention is the absence of provisions for penalising “false complaints of discrimination”. Protesters have also flagged that institutions face punitive action for non-compliance, which they claim could foster mistrust in classrooms and further polarise students along caste lines.

Contested aspects

While the stated intent of the regulations is to curb caste-based discrimination, these place SCs, STs, OBCs, economically weaker sections and persons with disabilities under a single equity framework. Academicians have questioned this approach, arguing that equating caste-based discrimination with challenges faced due to disability or economic disadvantage is conceptually flawed, as the nature and history of caste oppression are distinct.

Difference from the 2012 regulations

The 2012 UGC regulations did not spell out punitive action against institutions for non-compliance. Under the 2026 regulations, higher education institutions fall under the scrutiny of a UGC-appointed monitoring committee.

If non-compliance is established, institutions may be barred from participating in UGC schemes, offering degree programmes, and running online or distance learning courses.