Explainer: Lift off in Glasgow

The Indian weightlifting contingent knew they were carrying a big burden heading to the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Led by one of the lifting sport’s biggest flag-bearers, Mirabai Chanu, who won her third straight gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, Indians have won seven medals at the Games so far.

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Mira got the deserved spotlight for winning the only gold medal at the Games for India. Another star for India was Gyaneshwari Yadav, with her silver medal winning feat with a combined lift of 199 kg in the 53 kg category. Gyaneshwari lifted 88 kg in snatch and 111 kg in clean and jerk routine to finish behind Nigeria’s Onome Omolola Didih, who lifted 206 kg.

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This was Gyaneshwari’s best-ever attempt in both clean and jerk and in total lift. Her best-ever lift was 7 kg adrift from the top of the podium.

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Results match expectations?

India’s only real competition was against Nigeria and Malaysia. Malaysia leads the medal tally in the weightlifting discipline with five gold and one silver. Nigeria is second with three gold and one silver. Even Canada is above India. As a result, the men’s team will lose the overall championships trophy for the first time after the 2010 Games.

So, are the results not up to standards? Yes and no. Yes because a few silver medals could have been easily converted into gold medal winning lifts. Inexperience and stage fright were the causes of this performance. However, not everyone from the sport, including the first-ever Olympic medallist from India, Karnam Malleswari, is concerned about these results.

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“First of all, I do not like the idea that there is no meaning to the Commonwealth Games. Lifters only have three or four tournaments in a year, so for a lot of us, this championship is very important when it comes to assessing form and fitness,” Malleswari, bronze medallist from the Sydney Olympics, states.

“Secondly, winning medals at any meet is the biggest motivation there is for any athlete. We cannot underplay it by dismissing CWG as just another tournament. The results could have been better but I am very happy about the fact that this team has youngsters who will only get better with experience. There are a lot of positives,” she added.

A bigger challenge

Malleswari points to the fact that Indian lifters never needed to go all out in Glasgow as the real test awaits them at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan to be held from September 19 to October 4. There, the team has to fight against Asian powerhouses China and North Korea.

Chief coach Vijay Sharma agrees. “I am very happy to see athletes like Gyaneshwari perform the way she did. It shows that we have new faces in the sport. We could have done better in some weight categories where I think the inexperience stopped us from winning gold medals. But we are satisfied as a team and now the focus is on the Asian Games,” he explains.

“The lifters are in full competition mode for the Asian Games. We cannot afford to lose even one day of training. We are hopeful of good results in Japan,” he adds.

India failed to win a single medal at the 2023 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. India had sent only two entries — Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and Bindyarani Devi (55kg). Mira finished fourth, while Bindyarani was placed sixth in the final rankings. Will Aichi-Nagoya be good for India?