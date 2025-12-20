Explainer: What after UGC, AICTE are repealed

The Modi Government says the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, aims to overhaul India’s higher education regulatory framework. Introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 15, it was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after the Opposition raised several objections. The 31-member joint panel will submit its report by the last day of the first part of the Budget Session 2026.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Bill would make higher education more robust, research-oriented and flexible. Chapter 18 of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he added, calls for a fundamental transformation of the regulatory system.

Regulatory approvals

At present, higher educational institutions (HEIs) are required to take multiple approvals by different regulatory bodies. A simplified regulatory system would end this, the government said.

The proposed Bill seeks a unified and streamlined regulatory architecture. “The entire framework will operate through technology-driven, faceless, single-window interactive systems, based on principles of public self-disclosure and trust-based regulation,” the government said.

The Bill proposes to establish the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan as an apex body with three independent councils — the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Viniyaman Parishad (Regulatory Council), the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Gunvatta Parishad (Accreditation Council), and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Manak Parishad (Standards Council).

The Standards Council will be responsible for synchronisation and specifying the minimum academic standards. The Regulatory Council will ensure coordination and maintenance of these standards. The Accreditation Council will function as an independent authority.

The Regulatory Council’s public portal, which mandates the disclosure of governance, financial, academic, and institutional performance data, will also serve as the foundational basis for accreditation.

Proposed framework

The Adhishthan and various councils would primarily comprise eminent academicians, domain experts, and representatives from states/UTs, state HEIs, and Institutions of National Importance.

The Bill also provides for repealing the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956; the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Act, 1987; and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Act, 1993. All HEIs under the purview of the Education Ministry, UGC, AICTE and NCTE will come under the purview of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan.

The UGC regulates non-technical institutions, the AICTE technical education and the NCTE regulates teacher education.

Funding system

At present, the Centre disburses grants to Central universities through UGC (grants are released by the Education Ministry to the UGC on a quarterly basis, which further disburses to Central universities on a monthly basis). The government also disburses grants directly to Institutes of National Importance (on a monthly basis).

“Considering that the NEP 2020, envisions that funding be segregated from the Councils, the function of disbursal of grants to the Centrally-funded HEIs shall be ensured through mechanisms devised by the Education Ministry, which will be similar to or better than the existing mechanisms,” officials said.

The feedback of the Regulatory Council on the institutional performance shall be a major factor for the quantum of funds to be distributed through the Education Ministry.

Opposition’s objections

Congress MP Manish Tewari said the Bill “results in excessive centralisation of higher education and violates the constitutional distribution of legislative competence. The Bill suffers from excessive delegation of legislative power, which violates settled constitutional principles”.

MPs from Tamil Nadu said the Bill goes against the federal principles. Congress MP S Jothimani objected to the nomenclature and alleged that the government was “imposing Hindi”. Pradhan said the concerns will be addressed in the JPC.