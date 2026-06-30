Explainer: What Chandigarh’s freehold plot auction reveals about city’s real estate market

Monday’s e-auction of freehold residential plots by the Chandigarh Estate Office looked routine at first glance. Of the 10 plots listed, two sold while eight rolled over but behind that modest headline lies a real estate story that touches lakhs of Chandigarh residents, homeowners watching their property values swing, young families priced out of the city they grew up in, and an administration increasingly leaning on land sales to balance its books.

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What happened

The Estate Office put up ten residential sites across Sectors 15-B, 20, 21, 23, 27-D, 30-A, 37-A and 44-B for e-auction. Only two found buyers. A one-kanal plot in Sector 21 sold for Rs 18.88 crore, 14.25 per cent above its Rs 16.52 crore reserve price. A 10-marla site in Sector 15-B fetched Rs 8.33 crore, just over its Rs 8.23 crore reserve. Together, the two sites brought in Rs 27.21 crore, Rs 2.45 crore more than their combined reserve price. The remaining eight sites, mostly in sectors further from the city centre, drew no bids at all and will be re-listed.

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Why it matters

This single auction is a snapshot of a pattern that has been building for nearly a year. Reserve prices for residential plots in Chandigarh have risen sharply since the last round of collector rate revisions, by some estimates over 100 per cent for comparable plot sizes between September 2025 and June 2026. The Sector 21 result fits a now-familiar pattern: heritage sectors roughly between 15 and 22, built under Le Corbusier’s original master plan, continue to draw premium bids well above reserve, while plots in the city’s southern and outer sectors increasingly fail to attract buyers at government-set prices.

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That divergence matters for ordinary residents in three ways. First, it affects property valuations across the city, even residents who never plan to sell see their stamp duty, mutation costs, and loan eligibility calculated off these benchmark prices. Second, it shapes the city’s housing affordability, since high reserve prices in outer sectors mean fewer first-time buyers and young families can access government-allotted land at all, pushing demand into the secondary market and into Mohali and Panchkula instead. Third, it is a direct line item for the city’s finances: residential plot auctions earned the Estate Office over Rs 125 crore in 2025 alone, against a reserve of roughly Rs 52 crore, money that flows into civic infrastructure, roads, and services used by every resident of the city.

Who is involved

The auctions are conducted by the Estate Office, Chandigarh, under Deputy Commissioner and Estate Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav, who also holds charge of the city’s land allotment and revenue functions. The process runs entirely through the Centre’s e-auction.gov.in portal, requiring bidders to hold a digital signature certificate and pay earnest money deposit through RTGS or NEFT. The Urban Planning Department maintains the underlying sector layouts and zoning records that determine what can be built where.

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How the process works

Each auction cycle follows a fixed sequence: publication of the notice and site list, a window for document and EMD submission, administrative approval of eligible bidders, and finally a live bidding window, in this case just two hours, from 9 am to 11 am on June 29. A pre-bid seminar is typically held in the days before the auction to walk prospective bidders through the process. Plots that fail to attract bids are not withdrawn; they are simply rolled into the next monthly or quarterly cycle, a practice the administration has followed consistently through 2025 and 2026 as it works through an inventory of close to 1,000 vacant government plots across residential, commercial and industrial categories.

What next

The eight unsold sites from this round will be re-auctioned, with fresh dates to be notified on the Estate Office website. Given the administration’s stated plan to institutionalise these auctions on a quarterly, and eventually monthly, basis, residents can expect a steady drumbeat of similar listings through the rest of this financial year, with reserve prices recalibrated periodically against revised Collector rates.

What needs watching

For residents and prospective buyers, three things are worth tracking going forward. One is the gap between reserve price and final bid price, a widening gap, as seen in Sector 21, signals genuine demand pressure rather than artificial pricing, while a string of no-bid outcomes in outer sectors signals that reserve prices there may be running ahead of what the market will actually pay. Two is the pace of collector rate revisions itself, since these set the floor for every subsequent auction and have moved sharply upward over the past year; further steep revisions risk pricing out genuine end-users in favour of high-net-worth investors and NRIs, for whom Chandigarh real estate has increasingly become a parking ground for capital rather than a place to live. Three is transparency in the bidding process, with EMD payments, bidder verification and document checks all now digitised, the system is more auditable than older offline tenders, but it still depends on adequate participation to produce genuine price discovery rather than thinly contested sales.

For a city of fixed geography and tightly capped vertical growth, every auction outcome, sold or unsold, is effectively a referendum on what Chandigarh real estate is worth right now, and who can still afford to be part of it.