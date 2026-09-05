Explainer: What exactly causes the delay in delivery of justice

JUSTICE delayed is justice denied. But when justice is delayed, a more fundamental question often gets overlooked: who caused the delay? Three recent orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court offer an unusual window into this question. In one, the Punjab Government took nearly 25 years to file its reply. In another, the High Court questioned the manner in which some petitions seeking protection of life and liberty were being used. In the third, an NDPS trial was repeatedly held up because police officials cited as prosecution witnesses failed to appear despite warrants.

The three cases illustrate an important point: a case may be pending without the delay necessarily having been caused by the court. Pendency tells us how many cases are waiting, not why they are waiting.

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When the State becomes the bottleneck

The 25-year-old case is perhaps the starkest example. The Punjab Government’s failure to file its reply despite repeated opportunities resulted in costs of Rs 1 lakh, followed by Rs 50,000.

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Governments are among the country’s biggest litigants. Delayed replies, non-production of records, failure to comply with directions and repeated administrative inaction can generate successive rounds of litigation.

A person may first make a representation to the government. If it is not decided, the person approaches the High Court. A direction follows. The government passes an order or gives an assurance. The person may then have to return to court to challenge that decision, sometimes followed by contempt proceedings.

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One unresolved administrative grievance can produce several layers of litigation. Similarly, failure to implement binding rulings, inadequate implementation mechanisms and poor investigation can compel similarly placed persons to approach constitutional courts repeatedly.

Litigant, prosecution also matter

Constitutional courts must remain accessible to anyone facing a genuine threat. But the extraordinary jurisdiction meant to protect life and liberty cannot become a device to “conceal and camouflage” a petitioner’s own conduct, as the court observed in the cases before it.

Every unnecessary proceeding consumes the time of judges, court staff, lawyers and other litigants.

The NDPS case presents the problem differently. Police witnesses repeatedly failed to appear despite bailable and non-bailable warrants. Judicial time was being spent not on deciding the criminal trial, but on securing the attendance of those required to prove it.

That has a direct Article 21 dimension. The Supreme Court has recognised speedy trial as part of the guarantee of life and personal liberty. But a court cannot record evidence from an absent witness or manufacture a government reply.

Court is overburdened too

India had about 22 judges per million population in 2025, up from 21 in 2024 and 2023. The figure was 17.48 in 2014. In 1987, India had about 10 judges per million. The Law Commission had recommended that year that the strength be raised to 50. In 2002, the apex court directed the government to raise the ratio from 13 judges per 10 lakh people to 50 within five years. The gap remains.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has 64 judges against a sanctioned strength of 85; three sitting judges are scheduled to retire this year. Despite the shortage, against about 1.64 lakh fresh cases, the court has disposed of around 2 lakh. The lesson is significant: a court can be both overburdened and productive.

Where does the delay occur?

The High Court had 4,15,527 cases pending at the end of December, with the figure standing at 4,11,585 on July 31. The National Judicial Data Grid, meanwhile, records more than 10.34 lakh pending cases in Punjab and 15.34 lakh in Haryana. The reasons for delay include non-availability of counsel, cases remaining stayed, documents awaited and witnesses not being available. About 29,025 Punjab cases and 62,800 Haryana cases are categorised under the non-availability of counsel.

So, who is accountable?

Vacancies, infrastructure, case management, unnecessary adjournments, procedural complexity and listing practices can all contribute to the delay. Where the cause lies with the judiciary, the judiciary must answer.

But accountability should follow causation. Adding judges cannot make a missing police witness appear. A faster court cannot file a government reply. The latest roster reflects the pressure and attempts to expedite pending matters: older criminal and contempt matters, certain stayed proceedings and cases involving citizens aged 86 and above have been prioritised.

Matrimonial disputes alone account for 25-30 per cent of pending cases; a substantial part of the rest comprises litigation against the State, including matters that should arguably not reach courts. The problem is compounded by new laws being introduced without adequate implementation mechanisms, and the poor quality of investigation.

Articles 21 and 39A envisage not merely courts, but an effective justice delivery system. That requires asking why a case remains pending, and who made it wait.