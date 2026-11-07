US President Donald Trump’s sweeping midterm setback has weakened his political position at home and handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress. For India, the result could create greater room to negotiate on trade and other contentious issues. But it does not automatically mean tariff relief or a change in Washington’s strategic approach towards New Delhi.

Foreign affairs expert Manoj Joshi described the Democratic victory as a “tsunami” and a “tidal wave”, saying it would significantly constrain Trump’s ability to pursue his agenda.

A weakened President

Democratic control of the House of Representatives and Senate will give the Opposition greater power to scrutinise the administration through hearings, investigations and control over government funding. The Senate can also delay or reject presidential nominees, including those for key diplomatic and national security posts.

Trump, however, retains substantial executive authority over foreign policy and trade. The new Congress, which takes office in January, can obstruct and investigate but cannot simply reverse presidential decisions. A two-thirds majority in both chambers would be needed to override a presidential veto.

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For India, the distinction is important: the election weakens Trump politically, but does not remove his ability to use tariffs or shape foreign policy.

Will India get tariff relief?

Trade is likely to be the most immediate test. Trump’s tariff policy has strained economic ties, while negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement remain unfinished. Joshi believes the Democratic resurgence could strengthen India’s hand at the negotiating table. He said both parties had generally supported closer ties with India over the past two decades, with Trump’s approach creating the principal difficulty.

“Generally, in the past 20-25 years, the policy towards India has been bipartisan. Both Republicans and Democrats have been friendly to India. But Trump himself has been very erratic in his second term,” he said.

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There are, however, limits to what the new Congress can change. Trade experts told Reuters that Democrats were likely to use committee oversight and hearings to challenge Trump’s tariff policy, but were sceptical of any near-term rollback. Much of the authority to impose tariffs has been delegated to the executive branch, and Democrats lack the numbers to override a presidential veto.

The US Embassy in New Delhi has also sought to reassure India that the election will not derail trade talks. It told Mint that Trump remained “firmly in command” of the US trade agenda and that the results did not change Washington’s commitment to strengthening the partnership with India.

The opportunity for New Delhi, therefore, lies less in expecting an immediate tariff reversal and more in pressing for predictable terms and protecting its interests in negotiations.

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Russia, Iran and energy security

The election result could have mixed implications for India’s energy interests. Greater Congressional pressure to end the Iran conflict could help restore energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and ease global oil prices, benefitting a major importer such as India.

But a Democratic-controlled Congress could also make it politically harder for the Trump administration to ease sanctions on Russia, while encouraging a tougher approach towards Moscow over the Ukraine war. That could complicate India’s purchases of Russian crude.

India will, therefore, have to balance any benefit from lower global oil prices against the risk of renewed pressure on its Russian energy trade.

Strategic partnership

Despite recent strains, defence, technology, intelligence cooperation and Indo-Pacific security remain important pillars of India-US relations. Both parties have broadly supported closer engagement with India, particularly as Washington seeks to counter China’s growing influence.

New Delhi is also approaching the outcome cautiously. Indian officials, according to a report in The Economic Times, view the result with equanimity, stressing that bipartisan support has anchored ties for more than two decades. The Democratic Party, however, could bring its own challenges, including renewed scrutiny of human rights and democracy issues in India.

Limits of the verdict

The election is thus a political setback for Trump, not a wholesale shift in American policy. Joshi’s assessment captures the distinction, “The problem we had was only with Trump. There was no other problem.”

The task for India is to use the greater negotiating space without assuming that a Democratic Congress will automatically be more accommodating. The strategic relationship remains important to both sides, but trade, energy and political differences will continue to require careful handling.