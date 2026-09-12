Explainer: What’s behind Chandigarh’s real estate boom

A sprawling 4,247 square yards house in Sector 9-A sells for Rs 126 crore, the costliest residential deal recorded so far. Another bungalow measuring 2,987 square yards in the same block fetches Rs 108.5 crore four months later. A two-bedroom Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flat in Sector 63 — not a premium address — clears the auction at Rs 1.92 crore this month. In the same auction, 12 of the 14 CHB properties across the city get zero bids.

That is Chandigarh’s property market today. One question covers it all: what is driving this, who does it hurt, and can anything be done?

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The numbers

Estate Office data states the position plainly. Stamp duty collections surged to a record Rs 348.23 crore in FY 2025-26 — up 41 per cent from Rs 247.02 crore in FY 2023-24. The total transaction value held near Rs 6,881 crore. However, registered documents went down from 12,040 to 7,311 — a 39 per cent fall in two years. Fewer deals, same money, 41 per cent more stamp duty. Average deal sizes have risen sharply.

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Why it is happening

Five forces are driving the boom. First, supply is structurally frozen. Chandigarh has no land to expand. Legacy sectors — 2, 5, 8 and 9 — see properties change hands once in a generation. Scarcity pushes prices up permanently.

Second, ultra-rich buyers treat a Sector 9 address as a wealth vault. The Rs 126-crore buyer is an institution acquiring a legacy asset, not a family moving in. For high-net-worth investors across North India, a Chandigarh address is a generational holding.

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Third, Chandigarh’s governance advantage — transparent land records, functional infrastructure, zero industrial pollution — sustains a premium no comparable city can match.

Fourth, Collector rate revisions chase luxury benchmarks citywide, lifting costs even on modest transactions and systematically pricing out mid-segment buyers across outer sectors.

Fifth, registered values likely understate actual consideration by 15-20 per cent. The real market is steeper than the records show.

Who gets hurt

Chandigarh’s own residents are the casualties. At current interest rates, an EMI on Rs 1.92 crore for a 2BHK in the non-premium Sector 63 turns out to be roughly Rs 1.68 lakh per month. Rents have followed suit. A 2BHK that cost Rs 20,000 a month two years ago now commands Rs 30,000.

What needs to be done

Three interventions are both feasible and necessary. Collector rates in outer sectors must be decoupled from luxury benchmarks — tiered zonal rates would stop Sector 9 transactions from inflating costs in Sector 44. CHB reserve pricing must be reset using buyer-side affordability metrics; zero bids are a policy failure.

And Chandigarh cannot house its workforce within its own boundaries. Coordinated tricity planning, connecting affordable housing in Mohali and Panchkula, is the only structural fix.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav told The Tribune that the rising transaction values and stamp duty collections reflect growing investor confidence. “Chandigarh continues to attract premium investments because of transparent land records, planned infrastructure, and ease of doing business. The Estate Office remains committed to accountable, responsive, and public-friendly administration with zero tolerance for corruption,” he said.

“The city is not becoming richer, it is becoming more exclusive, and that is a different thing entirely,” says real estate analyst Gurmukh Singh. “The CHB auction failure is the canary in the coalmine,” adds property consultant Sahil Gupta. According to Navneet Kumar, a builder, “Reserve pricing has lost touch with the actual buyer pool.” The luxury market will look after itself. The question is whether the city’s administration looks after Chandigarh’s residents before the divide becomes permanent.