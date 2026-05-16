Explainer: What’s behind India’s big push for the Big Cat Alliance

BIG cats — tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar, and puma — are apex predators and maintain ecological balance across some of the world’s most biodiverse ecosystems. These species are historically found across 95 range countries spanning Asia, Africa, and the Americas. India is the only country which is home to five of the big cat species — cheetah, tiger, lion, snow leopard, and leopard.

Advertisement

With dwindling habitats and increasing human-animal conflict, there is a rising global concern to conserve these seven species.

Advertisement

The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, 2023, at Mysuru, Karnataka. In 2025, the IBCA formally became a treaty-based intergovernmental organisation and held its first General Assembly in New Delhi and established its headquarters in India. The country will host the first summit of IBCA next month.

Advertisement

Joining forces for conservation

Once spread out widely across the mountains of the Arabian peninsula in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman and Yemen, Arabian leopards are currently on the brink of extinction. Saudi Arabia, too, is joining the IBCA summit.

Advertisement

Tigers are also endangered, with only 5,600 left in the wild compared to 100,000 a century ago. Many countries like Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia lost all their tigers to rampant poaching. Even the Indochinese leopards have gone extinct in Cambodia. Today, tiger numbers are increasing only in India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Russia.

India accounts for 70 per cent of the population with 3,682 tigers. The country is also home to over 15,000 leopards. While it recently introduced cheetah, concerns continue to loom over the lack of availability of prey.

With increasing instances of human-animal conflict, states like Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka have highlighted the need for opening rescue centres for leopards.

India has 58 tiger reserves. More than 600 freshwater streams and rivers either originate within tiger habitats or have their catchment areas there. Experts highlight how it is essential to protect tigers for the water security of the country, as these habitats are secured in their names.

Likewise, snow leopards, which are found in the Himalayan range which includes Nepal, Bhutan and India, are indicators of climate change. Snow leopards need snowcapped mountains, and their population will become extinct in the absence of adequate snow.

Summit declaration

The summit will bring together world leaders and more than 400 global stakeholders, including senior policymakers, conservation experts, representatives of multilateral agencies, financial institutions, and corporate leaders to advance big cat conservation. It will culminate in the adoption of the first-ever global declaration, establishing a unified framework to strengthen cooperation to protect big cats and the ecosystems they sustain.

Grabbing the opportunity

Former Indian Forest Service officer BK Singh says the international grouping provides an opportunity to check the nefarious activities of inter-country gangs. “Snow leopards are in the higher Himalayan region of India and Central Asian countries. Puma, once eliminated from the US east coast, have colonised again. Habitat loss and fragmentation lead to conflict with humans. I hope the alliance shows greater resilience in conserving and restoring habitats,” he adds.

National award-winning filmmaker and founder of Indiverse, Amoghavarsha JS, says, “India is home to 75 per cent of the world’s wild tigers. If there was an Olympics for biodiversity of land and life, India would win a gold medal. It is time that India claims it, because despite having such a powerful story, we do not speak about it enough. The IBCA summit is exactly where that changes. This needs to be a citizens’ movement. It is time to change the perspective that human beings are on top of all life forms. We need our big cats to survive. India has positioned itself by doubling its tiger population in just the past 10 years. We have a very sacred relationship with the wild.”

Expected outcomes

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said one of the key outcomes of the summit will be adoption of the Delhi Declaration. India is also looking at South-South cooperation.

An official from the Environment Ministry told The Tribune, “We are expecting to learn from each other, most importantly the use of technology for protecting the big cats. Moreover, out of 95 range countries, 92 are from the Global South. We can support many countries in reviving their big cat populations or halting their decline. We have the experience of reintroducing tigers in Sariska and Panna tiger reserves. We are aiding Cambodia in reviving the tiger population.”