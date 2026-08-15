Explainer: Why Anil Vij’s no to Ambala Cantonment freehold policy

The grant of freehold status to the Sadar area of Ambala Cantonment has been a long-pending demand as well as a major election issue. However, a newly proposed freehold policy is facing opposition from even leaders of the ruling BJP. The move has been deferred following objections by Haryana Cabinet Minister and local MLA Anil Vij.

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Land transfer

The Sadar Zone remained under the Cantonment Board until February 5, 1977. The then Defence Minister, Bansi Lal, approved the transfer of 1,063 acres of land from the Board to form a municipal committee, subject to specific conditions. One of the conditions required the Haryana government to acquire 150 acres and hand it over to the Army free of cost, following which the land belonging to the Government of India would vest with the state government.

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At present, people face difficulties in property registration, building plan approvals, property partition and obtaining bank loans. Property registrations are restricted to the structure or “debris”, not the land, since the land legally belongs to the government. Every registration document states that only the structure has been transferred, not the land. In an encroachment-related case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Chief Secretary to formulate a freehold policy for Ambala Cantonment.

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About the new policy

A freehold policy was recently placed before the state Cabinet. Though Anil Vij welcomed the move as the matter needs to be resolved, he expressed displeasure over not being consulted despite representing the Ambala Cantonment Assembly constituency seven times. After his disagreement, the matter was deferred.

Key objections

Vij says that despite the agreement signed in 1977, no government made any efforts to fulfil the condition of transfer of 150 acres of land to the Army until he persuaded the then Chief Minister Bansi Lal.

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As per the policy presented in the Cabinet meeting, every property holder would have to get the land registered at the collector rate, which, according to Vij, “is impossible”. If a person owns 500 square yards and the collector rate is Rs 60,000 per square yard, the individual would have to deposit Rs 3 crore for registration. The same principle would apply to all properties irrespective of the size.

The policy provides that if the amount is not deposited, the government may seal the property, and take possession.

The Minister questioned why a person should pay twice for the same property. The applicants are also required to submit the original allotment letters. According to Vij, it is not possible to produce documents dating back nearly 150 years, especially when many property divisions had taken place orally without written records.

Getting a fire certificate and certification from a structural engineer for a building over 50 years old are the other conditions.

The applicants would also have to deposit 25 per cent of the total amount at the time of applying, and the remaining amount within a year. In case the applicants fail to do so, it could result in eviction and land transfer to the government. “A large number of people are living hand to mouth. They should not have to live in fear of losing their homes just because a policy was formed without consulting them,” Vij said.

Addressing the concerns

A meeting was held this week in the presence of Anil Vij and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel in which the officials were told to obtain information about all the properties, including those encroached upon, leased and old grant properties. They were also asked to study the basis on which freehold status was granted in other parts of the country.

The Ambala Cantt BJP MLA said he hoped that all the objectionable provisions will be removed and if the concerns are not addressed, the policy will be challenged in court.