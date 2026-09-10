Explainer: Why are LPG distributors planning to protest at Jantar Mantar on October 26?

The LPG Distributors’ Association of India (LDAI) has announced a nationwide protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 26, raising concerns over what it alleges is increasing government pressure on the LPG distribution business and the promotion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections. Here is what you need to know about the reasons behind the protest.

What are LPG distributors' major concerns?

According to LPG distributors, efforts to encourage consumers to shift from LPG to PNG, along with pressure to surrender LPG connections, could gradually reduce the customer base of LPG distributors and affect their businesses.

Advertisement

Their major demand is that PNG connections should not be implemented or promoted forcefully. The distributors argue that encouraging consumers to shift from LPG to PNG, particularly when LPG connections are allegedly being surrendered, could threaten the viability of the LPG distribution network, affect the livelihoods of distributors and workers, and potentially make consumers more dependent on a single fuel system.

Advertisement

What is the distributors’ concern about PNG?

The distributors are not opposing PNG as a fuel itself. Their concern is about forcing or excessively encouraging consumers to shift from LPG to PNG. They say consumers should have a choice between the available fuel options in their areas.

They have also raised concerns that excessive dependence on a single fuel system could reduce consumer choice and potentially create a monopoly-like situation in the future.

Advertisement

Association representatives have also claimed that consumers would have to pay around Rs 8,000–Rs 10,000 in installation charges for a PNG connection, although the actual cost can vary depending on the connection and service provider.

Why do the distributors say consumers should retain their LPG connections?

The distributors say that LPG provides an easily available alternative fuel source, particularly in situations where the supply of another fuel is disrupted. They fear that if a large number of households surrender their LPG connections after shifting to PNG, consumers could lose an alternative cooking-fuel option.

The association has demanded that consumers should not be compelled to surrender their LPG connections merely because PNG is available.

What could happen to LPG distributors if consumers shift to PNG?

According to the distributors, a significant shift of consumers to PNG could reduce LPG cylinder demand and, consequently, affect the business and income of LPG distributors. They also highlight the possibility of an increase in the number of unused or empty cylinders and argue that existing infrastructure, including LPG plants, transportation systems, distribution networks and manpower, could become underutilised.

The association says this could have consequences not only for distributors but also for people employed in LPG plants, transportation and distribution.

Why has the association mentioned the PM Ujjwala Yojana?

The association has linked the issue to the government’s investment in expanding LPG access through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

The distributors have claimed that the government has spent around Rs 45,000 crore on the scheme and argue that a rapid or forced shift of LPG consumers to PNG could undermine the purpose of the investments made in expanding the LPG ecosystem.

What is the dispute over LPG distributor commissions?

Another major demand concerns the commission paid to LPG distributors. The association claims that distributor commissions have not been adequately revised for several years, despite increases in operating costs.

Distributors argue that rising expenses related to manpower, transportation, infrastructure and day-to-day operations have made the issue of commission revision increasingly important for the sustainability of their businesses.

What are distributors demanding regarding e-KYC?

The association has also raised the issue of e-KYC verification of LPG consumers. Distributors say they are required to undertake e-KYC-related work but are not receiving financial compensation or payment for this additional activity. They are seeking appropriate remuneration for the work involved.

Why does the association say special-category distributors are particularly affected?

The association highlights that around 50% of LPG distributors belong to special categories, including war widows, family members of freedom fighters, disabled soldiers and war heroes, among others.

The association says many such distributorships were granted in recognition of service or sacrifice for the country. It argues that if LPG demand is deliberately reduced and the distribution business becomes unviable, these distributors could lose an important source of livelihood.