Explainer: Why BCI is at a crossroads

SIXTY-FIVE years into its existence, the Bar Council of India (BCI) is facing serious allegations of corruption, conflict of interest, and demands for removal of its Chairperson, Manan Kumar Mishra. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court restrained the BCI from taking policy decisions independently.

Historical background

When the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, there were various types of legal practitioners in India. There were Advocates — mainly barristers trained in England or those enrolled directly by chartered High Courts of Calcutta, Madras and Bombay — who were entitled to plead across jurisdictions. Vakils, or Indian law degree holders, were authorised to appear before High Courts and subordinate courts. Attorneys/Solicitors handled non-litigation work such as drafting, conveyancing, and instructing barristers/advocates.

Pleaders operated mainly in subordinate/district courts, while Mukhtars i.e. practitioners having lesser formal legal training than pleaders appeared in criminal or lower revenue/subordinate courts. Revenue Agents practised specifically before revenue/land authorities. There was no uniformity in standards for law examinations in universities across India.

Justice SR Das Committee

It was in this backdrop that an All India Bar Committee headed by Justice SR Das of the Supreme Court was set up to examine the desirability and feasibility of a unified Bar.

In its report submitted on March 30, 1953, the committee recommended constituting a Bar Council for each state and an All-India Bar Council at the national level as the apex body for regulating the legal profession as well as to supervise the standard of legal education.

The Law Commission of India also submitted a report on reforms of judicial administration. Based on the reports, the Advocates Act, 1961, was passed by Parliament, providing for establishment of the BCI and State Bar Councils.

Constitution of BCI

A statutory body created under Section 4 of the Advocates Act, 1961, the BCI regulates the legal profession in India. Its main function is to prescribe standards of professional conduct and etiquettes, and exercise disciplinary jurisdiction over the Bar. It also sets standards for legal education and grants recognition to universities whose degree in law will serve as qualification for enrolment as an advocate.

The BCI also performs certain representative functions by protecting the rights, privileges and interests of advocates and through the creation of funds for providing financial assistance to organise welfare schemes for them.

Composition and Tenure

The BCI comprises members elected from each State Bar Council, the Attorney General for India, and the Solicitor General of India — who are ex-officio members. While the members from the State Bar Councils are elected for a period of five years, the Council elects its own Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson for a period of two years from among its members.

NALSAR Convocation Controversy

Last month, the BCI directed State Bar Councils not to enrol as advocates any students graduating from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, who had objected to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s proposed participation as the chief guest for their convocation. Following the public outrage, Chairman Mishra withdrew the directive and apologised to the students.

On September 3, the Supreme Court ruled that the BCI and State Bar Councils had no statutory power to regulate the conduct of law students as it was for educational institutions to take action against them as per their norms.

Demands for Mishra’s removal

Mishra, a senior advocate and a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, was first elected as BCI Chairman in 2012. After briefly demitting the office in 2014, he returned as the BCI Chairperson in November that year and has held the post since then. An April 21, 2025, gazette notification extended Mishra’s tenure until 2030.

PILs have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking his removal, alleging he was holding the post without any lawful authority.

The petitioners have challenged the 2025 notification, contending that an administrative notification cannot override the statutory framework governing the BCI that prescribed a two-year tenure for the BCI Chairperson. BCI Co-Chairman YR Sadasiva Reddy accused Mishra of financial irregularities, questionable appointments and decisions taken without BCI approval. “The Bar deserves better,” he said.

Alleged Illegalities

Petitioners before the top court alleged gross illegalities in setting up a new BCI trust — ‘PEARL FIRST’ — in which Mishra and several others are life managing trustees. They have demanded an independent probe into its affairs. The petitioners also raised the issue of conflict of interest in the trust setting up and running the International University of Legal Education and Research in Goa.

A Bench led by CJI Kant ordered that the BCI could take policy decisions only in consultation with the Attorney General and the Solicitor General, saying Mishra was only a pro-tem BCI Chairperson. Until the reconstitution of BCI, the current officer-bearers can handle routine affairs only, it said. It laid down timelines for constituting State Bar Councils so that the election of new BCI office-bearers could be conducted soon, and posted the matter for September 17.

Once headed by doyens of the legal profession such as MC Setalvad, CK Daphtary and Ram Jethmalani, the BCI appears to be at a crossroads as it faces a crisis of trust and confidence.