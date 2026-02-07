Explainer: Why Centre ending its revenue deficit funding has HP on edge

THE discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to Himachal Pradesh by the Centre has pitched the ruling Congress against the Opposition BJP, setting the tone for a bitter political slugfest in the state. The withdrawal of the RDG by the 16th Finance Commission amounts to an annual loss of nearly Rs 9,000 crore — which could cripple development works as well as grant of pension and arrears to the employees.

Though 17 states will henceforth not get RDG, the implications for a small hill state which is heavily financially dependent on the Centre could be far-reaching.

What is Revenue Deficit Grant?

The RDG is a financial transfer by the Central government to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution. These grants are based on the recommendations of the Finance Commission to cover the gap between their revenue expenditure and income, ensuring that they can provide all essential services.

The RDG helps in bridging the gap in revenue accounts of the states after devolution of taxes. It also helps address the inter-state disparities in financial resources.

The debt stress

Himachal received Rs 10,249 crore as tapering RDG in 2021-22, Rs 9,377 crore in 2022-23, Rs 8,058 crore in 2023-24, and Rs 6,258 crore in 2024-25. Contrary to the expectations of the Himachal government, which was hoping for a hike in RDG during the 2026-31 period, the cessation of RDG has come as a shock.

With the state’s debt burden crossing Rs 1 lakh crore, the discontinuation of RDG is bound to compound the financial distress. Close to Rs 30,000 crore is annually required for meeting the committed liabilities of salary and pension of employees, apart from the recurrent expenditure like salaries, subsidies and interest payment.

As per the latest report of the 16th Finance Commission, Himachal already has a debt to GDSP ratio of over 32 per cent. This during the Covid pandemic in 2020-21 had sharply risen to 45 per cent, although it fell to 40.8 per cent the following year, but rebounded to 42.7 per cent in 2022-23. Himachal has also seen its deficit rise sharply, reaching 6.4 per cent in 2022-23 and 5.3 per cent in 2023-24, which is worrisome.

Political slugfest

Gauging the sensitivity of the issue, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has convened a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on February 17. This could put the BJP in a quandary as Sukhu has termed it a fight for Himachal’s rights. The Chief Minister has admitted that the discontinuation of RDG will make the going even tougher for a financially-starved state like Himachal.

The BJP claims the state got a far higher allocation under the Modi regime as compared to the UPA days. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur says it is fiscal mismanagement and the burden of guarantees given by the Congress that has resulted in financial distress.

Sukhu has accused the Centre of shirking its responsibility of supporting Himachal, which with its geographical constraints and limited avenues of resource mobilisation was never meant to function as a revenue- surplus entity. He also reiterated that a small consumer state like Himachal has already been hit due to GST and the withdrawal of RDG will only compound the situation.

For a state which is struggling to pay salaries and pensions, the discontinuation of RDG threatens to cripple the economy. It is being contended that Himachal must be treated at par with Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeastern states with liberal financial assistance.