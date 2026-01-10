Explainer: Why crops from other states flood Haryana’s mandis

Every procurement season, Haryana’s grain markets see long queues of trucks and tractor-trailers from Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states. Laden with paddy or wheat, these have become a routine sight in districts such as Karnal, often triggering protests.

While Haryana’s farmers complain of overcrowded mandis, growers from neighbouring states are keen to sell their produce here to avail themselves of the minimum support price (MSP). The steady influx raises questions about MSP enforcement, regulatory gaps and the lack of a uniform procurement framework across states.

Why does this happen?

The uneven implementation of MSP across states is the primary reason behind the influx of wheat and paddy into Haryana. Although MSP is announced by the Centre, farmers in states such as UP and Bihar often fail to realise the assured price due to weak procurement mechanisms and limited mandi infrastructure.

According to officials of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), Haryana and Punjab have one of the strongest procurement and mandi systems in the country. Grain markets in these states are larger, better organised and supported by multiple procurement agencies. Nearly the entire marketable surplus of wheat and paddy is procured in Haryana, while in neighbouring states only limited quantities are purchased due to smaller mandis and weaker outreach.

Another key attraction is the prompt payment mechanism. In Haryana, MSP payments are transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system. The state has positioned itself as one of the most MSP-friendly in the country. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has repeatedly claimed that Haryana procures 24 crops at MSP, backed by an extensive network of mandis, procurement agencies and state support systems.

This combination makes Haryana’s markets lucrative not just for farmers from other states, but also for traders. Traders often purchase grain at lower prices in neighbouring states and route it into Haryana’s mandis, where it is sold at MSP — allegedly in connivance with the officials of procurement agencies and the HSAMB.

Not Limited to a few districts

While Karnal emerges as a hotspot every paddy season, similar arrivals are reported across the state. Districts such as Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Panipat, Sirsa and Fatehabad — especially those with high procurement volumes and dense paddy milling infrastructure — also witness the inflow.

The problem intensifies during the paddy season. Despite a formal ban on the arrival of paddy from other states, enforcement remains inconsistent. Paddy sourced from districts such as Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Etawah and Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, as well as parts of Bihar and Chhattisgarh, is allegedly brought in at cheaper rates. Traders then sell it at MSP using fake gate passes or manipulated documents.

Even with safeguards such as registration on the Meri Fasal, Mera Byora (MFMB) portal and direct payment of MSP to farmers’ accounts, loopholes persist. Traders allegedly manage to route outside produce into the system by colluding with officials of procurement agencies and the HSAMB.

How long has this been going on?

It has been continuing for over a decade but has intensified in recent years. Officials and farmer leaders attribute this to a lack of stringent action against those allegedly involved in procurement irregularities, including millers who fail to deliver custom-milled rice to the government.

The MFMB portal was introduced to plug loopholes, but sources claim that gaps between the average yield per acre fixed on the portal and actual production continue to be exploited. Bogus registrations on e-Kharid platforms have allegedly enabled traders to sell outside produce at MSP, earning margins of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per quintal.

Is there a way out?

Dr Virender Lather, former principal scientist at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, argues that the solution lies in tighter verification, better inter-state coordination and stronger technological enforcement. He says effective implementation of the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) platform could offer a long-term solution, though it has yet to be adopted meaningfully on the ground.

Dr Lather also points to the practice of trading through ‘kachi parchi’ as a common modus operandi. Under this system, traders issue informal slips reflecting procurement at rates lower than MSP, while farmers receive the MSP amount in their bank accounts. The difference is allegedly recovered by arhtiyas from farmers.

He advocates crop verification soon after sowing rather than during harvesting, a step he believes could significantly curb such practices. Until procurement systems are strengthened across states and loopholes decisively closed, experts warn that Haryana’s mandis will continue to attract grain from beyond its borders.