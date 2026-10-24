Explainer: Why CRPF is seeking changes in ranks

Last week, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) proposed reintroduction of the military ranks of Lance Naik and Naik nearly 30 years after these were abolished.

It’s being seen as a move by the Centre to not only address the issue of delayed promotions in the largest of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), but also to accommodate the first batch of Agniveers, who will be ending their four-year tenure in the Army later this year. They will get

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50 per cent reservation in vacancies in all the CAPFs.

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The rank and file see it as a welcome step, as it will resolve to some extent the issue of promotions, as no new posts have been created within the CAPFs and even cadre restructuring has not taken place for decades. In the case of CRPF, cadre restructuring was undertaken almost 30 years ago, leading to a major slump in promotions and shortage of manpower.

Reviving the ranks

The two ranks were abolished in the CRPF in 1997 following a Ministry of Home Affairs order, and merged with the police ranks of Constable and Head Constable.

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Under the earlier promotion structure, a Constable could become a Lance Naik after five years of service, a Naik after 10 years and a Head Constable after 20 years.

The approximately 3.25-lakh-strong force is currently grappling with a severe stagnation in promotions, with Constables receiving their first promotion after an average of 22-25 years. The delay has led to dissatisfaction.

Officials said restoring the ranks would create two additional promotion opportunities for Constables before they reach the Head Constable level, helping address the grievances and boost morale.

The Agniveer factor

The proposal is also aimed at making the CRPF service more attractive to ex-Agniveers. The CRPF and the Border Security Force (BSF) had these ranks in line with the Army’s infantry battalions.

Agniveers are short-term military personnel recruited into the three armed forces for four years under the Centre’s Agnipath scheme. At present, the CAPFs have an ad hoc arrangement under which Constables wear a non-sanctioned Senior Constable rank insignia, equivalent to the Lance Naik rank. However, no such arrangement exists for the Naik rank.

Ranbir Singh, secretary general of the Ex-Paramilitary Personnel Association, told The Tribune that the proposal would benefit security personnel only if it ensured time-bound promotions.

Challenge to legislation

Unrest is also brewing within the CAPFs following the passage of the CAPF Act, 2026, by Parliament in April this year. The legislation has been challenged by both retired as well as serving CAPF cadre officers in the Supreme Court, where the matter is sub-judice.

The Act provides that 50 per cent of the total posts in the rank of Inspector General, a minimum of 67 per cent of the posts in the rank of Additional Director General, and all posts in the rank of Special Director General and Director General shall be filled by IPS officers on deputation.

Cadre officers allege that the Centre had brought the CAPF Act specifically to nullify a ruling of the apex court delivered on May 23, 2025, where it had asked the Centre to systematically reduce IPS deputations in paramilitary forces.