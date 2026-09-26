Explainer: Punjab deals land in ED net

The recent multi-city search and survey operations carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have centred around complaints regarding large-scale irregularities and undue financial benefits to private real estate companies by officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The ED says the raids have exposed a complex web of high-level administrative collusion and political interference to manipulate crucial land acquisitions, master plan modifications, and lucrative site auctions for alleged private gain at a staggering cost to the state exchequer.

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The 50-hour ED operation at the GMADA headquarters, conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has become a major flashpoint between the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and the Central agency. Thirty bags of files and hard disks were seized.

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While AAP has denied any wrongdoing, the ED maintains that top bureaucrats and political functionaries bypassed official channels to run a parallel decision-making apparatus.

Political bosses, the Central agency has claimed, held unofficial meetings with GMADA officials concerning master plans and property auctions, and critical decisions were finalised informally under the instructions of the political class.

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Why the action was initiated

GMADA is a Punjab government authority responsible for planned urban development in the Greater Mohali region, and handles land acquisition for Change of Land Use (CLU) permissions, housing projects, property auctions, and infrastructure-related development works.

The ED’s action is based on Punjab Police FIRs and centres on alleged money-laundering linked to irregularities in GMADA dealings with private real estate companies.

The key entities named in the probe include Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd (and associates), Remigate Buildestates (India) Pvt Ltd, MB Infrabuild Pvt Ltd, and Mera Baba Realty Associates/Mera Baba Infrastructure.

Key aspects of the investigation

Alleged undue benefits to private builders (waivers of external development charges, interest, and statutory dues — giving “undue waiver fee” of Rs 57 crore to Remigate Pvt Ltd).

Alleged irregularities in CLU approvals, land acquisitions, compensation determination, and property auctions.

Suspected loss to the public exchequer (initial reports mentioned over Rs 100 crore; later claims put the figures much higher, related to reduced reserve prices on land banks).

Transactions involving large land parcels (reports mention scrutiny of over 5,000 acres in Mohali and New Chandigarh).

Possible hawala transactions and role of private consultants.

Tirupati Infraprojects is separately linked to an alleged Rs 290-crore bank fraud case involving a Radisson Blu hotel project in Delhi.

CLU approvals under scanner

The ED is also investigating irregularities in the Change of Land Use approvals granted by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). This allegedly facilitated dubious permissions as well as the manipulation of master plans and zoning regulations to inflate land prices for select developers and landowners.

CLU permission is the most critical clearance required for any realtor to proceed with residential, commercial or industrial projects. Without it, no development can legally take off.

At the heart of the ED investigation are two major real estate entities — Suntec City, promoted by the Indian Cooperative Housing Building Society, and Altus Space Builders Pvt Ltd. The Central agency is examining how these groups allegedly secured fraudulent CLU approvals, duped homebuyers and landowners, and indulged in money laundering on a large scale.

Modified changes

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the role of departmental officials and possible political patronage enjoyed by the builders. After landowners approached the DTCP complaining that the promoters had submitted fake consent letters, the department proceeded to issue modified CLU orders.

In these orders, permission for certain contested land parcels was revoked.

The agency is now examining why the department, despite acknowledging in the modified orders that the promoters had “failed to prove the validity of its title or consent” over the disputed land, did not initiate strict punitive action against them.