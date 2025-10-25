Explainer: Why J&K quota policy row continues after review report

AS the ruling National Conference (NC) government in Jammu and Kashmir completes a year in office, the reservation policy review has become a major political issue in the Union Territory. It was in 2024, when J&K was ruled directly by New Delhi, that the Lieutenant Governor approved 10 per cent reservation for the Pahari community, fulfilling a long-pending demand. The move increased the overall reservation across various categories to around 60 per cent. It was largely felt then that the decision by the Central government was aimed at securing votes for the BJP in the parliamentary and Assembly elections.

The Scheduled Castes have 8 per cent reservation in J&K, Scheduled Tribes (I) 10 per cent [predominantly Gujjar Bakerwals], Scheduled Tribes (II) 10 per cent [Paharis], Other Backward Classes 8 per cent, residents of areas adjoining Line of Actual Control/International Border 4 per cent, residents of Backward Areas 10 per cent and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 10 per cent.

Protests by general category students

The issue sparked a huge controversy as students from the general category protested and said the change in the policy squeezes the seats available to open merit candidates in government jobs and especially in educational institutions. Around 69 per cent of J&K’s population (2011 census) belongs to the general category.

The issue intensified after the Assembly polls were held last year for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The NC, in its poll manifesto, had promised that the “reservation policy will be reviewed and any injustice and imbalance will be corrected”.

Panel formed, Report accepted

Soon after coming to power in October last year, the Omar Abdullah government faced a lot of pressure to resolve the issue. It announced the formation of a Cabinet sub-committee, which submitted its report in six months.

After much waiting and legal opinion by the Law Department, last week Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that his Cabinet had accepted the report and it would be sent to LG Manoj Sinha for further consideration.

In December last year, a huge protest was organised in front of the Chief Minister’s residence in Srinagar. It saw the participation of not only the Opposition leaders, but was spearheaded by NC leader and Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah. Several student and political leaders joined the protest. Ever since, Ruhullah’s relations with his party have deteriorated.

Fresh escalation

The Assembly byelection in Budgam constituency in central Kashmir on November 11 — a seat vacated by the Chief Minister while retaining Ganderbal — is being seen as a litmus test for the Omar Abdullah government, where its popularity would be tested. However, Aga Ruhullah has announced that he will not campaign in Budgam. He has represented the seat thrice and enjoys significant support here. One of the reasons he has cited is the limited progress on the reservation issue.

Last week, the MP met a delegation of open merit students. After the meeting, Ruhullah said, “Before any call is taken on the Budgam bypoll, the Reservation Sub-Committee Report must be made public.”

Asked about the demand of his own MP, Abdullah maintained that his government “does not work under pressure” and that due procedure is being followed on the reservation issue.

Several petitions have also been filed in the high court, which is now hearing the matter.