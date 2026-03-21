Explainer: Why Ladakh is at a crossroads

LAST week, the Union government sprang a surprise by announcing the immediate revocation of the National Security Act (NSA) charges against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. He had been detained for nearly six months following the violent unrest in Leh on September 24, 2025.

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Wangchuk’s release comes at a critical juncture for Ladakh, which has been simmering with demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

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A turning point

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The seeds of the current tension were sown in September last year. During the 15th day of a hunger strike led by Wangchuk, violence erupted in Leh, leaving four people dead and nearly 100 injured. The incident sent shockwaves across the Union Territory, traditionally known for its peaceful nature.

The immediate fallout was a total breakdown in communication with the Centre. The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — the two primary groups representing Ladakhi interests — refused to engage with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) until a judicial probe was launched.

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While that inquiry remains underway, its initiation eventually paved the way for a fragile resumption of talks.

Why is Ladakh protesting?

The discontent can be traced back to the 2019 abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, of which Ladakh was a part. While the people of Leh initially celebrated the creation of a separate Union Territory, the joy was shortlived. Residents soon realised that direct control from New Delhi left them with little agency over their land, resources, and culture.

This led to an unprecedented alliance between the Buddhist and Muslim socio-religious groups of Leh and Kargil, forming the LAB and KDA. Their core demands include statehood for Ladakh, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule (granting tribal autonomy), job reservations for locals and a dedicated Public Service Commission.

In September 2019, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes had written to the Union Home Minister and Union Tribal Affairs Minister recommending that Ladakh be declared a tribal area under the Sixth Schedule.

The Wangchuk factor

Sonam Wangchuk was the face of the September protests. Following the violence, he was booked under the NSA and moved to a jail in Rajasthan, accused of inciting “Arab Spring-style” unrest.

Many observers believe the government’s decision to release him was a preemptive legal move. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, had challenged the detention in the Supreme Court. With critics alleging that the charges were “fabricated”, the government opted to revoke the NSA.

“The release is a confidence-building measure,” experts suggest, “aimed at softening the ground for upcoming negotiations with the MHA.”

Reshuffle and the road ahead

Wangchuk’s release follows a significant administrative shake-up in Ladakh. Kavinder Gupta was replaced as Lieutenant Governor by the Delhi L-G, Vinai Kumar Saxena, and the Director General of Police was also changed.

Political commentator Zafar Choudhary notes that the Centre seems willing to “walk the extra mile” on empowerment, though it may still stop short of granting the full Sixth Schedule.

However, the movement remains a collective effort. While Wangchuk’s release has boosted morale, LAB and KDA leaders emphasise that the strategy is not dictated by one individual. “The movement doesn’t work on the likes or dislikes of a single leader,” one representative noted.

Peaceful defiance

Despite the activist’s release, the streets of Leh and Kargil saw fresh protests this week — the first major rallies since last September. While the Chief Secretary described the high-powered committee talks, held in February, as “constructive”, Ladakhi leaders labelled these as “inconclusive”.

Gelek Phunchok, convenor of the LAB, stated that the movement will now regroup. “We will reassess our strategy to intensify the movement in an organised, peaceful, and democratic way. Our focus remains firmly on the four-point demands,” he added.

Prof Siddiq Wahid, a historian, says the moot point is that the Centre chose to release Wangchuk two days before the scheduled large-scale protest marches in Leh and Kargil. “Was that meant to blunt the effect of the protests? That didn’t happen. Cherring Dorjay Lakruk, co-chair of the apex body, instead stressed that the protests will continue because other activists remain in prison and the reason for the protest has not been resolved,” he adds.