Explainer: Why no check on airfares has SC concerned

FOR years, passengers have watched air ticket prices climb sharply during festivals, long weekends, weather disruptions and major public events, often with little warning and no explanation. What many experience as a sudden shock is, in reality, a routine outcome of how the aviation market is structured. This week, the Supreme Court brought that reality into sharp focus, making it clear that deregulation cannot be allowed to slide into exploitation.

Hearing a plea seeking regulatory guidelines to control unpredictable airfare fluctuations and extra charges by private airlines, a Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta openly questioned the absence of price safeguards. Justice Mehta remarked, “Look at the exploitation you did during Kumbh.” Justice Nath said the problem was not confined to one event. “Not only Kumbh, but every festival,” he said. The Bench noted that data showed fares to cities such as Prayagraj and Jodhpur had risen nearly three times compared to normal periods.

The observations strike at a problem that is neither new nor temporary. India has seen airfare surges for well over a decade. Diwali, Holi, summer holidays, exam seasons, fog in North India or sudden airline cancellations all follow the same script. Demand rises, capacity tightens and prices jump. Public anger peaks, authorities issue advisories or statements, and then the system resets until the next spike.

This is not an accident of the market. It is a direct outcome of deregulated pricing.

What is dynamic pricing

Since 1994, airlines have been free to decide fares, largely without regulatory interference. Today, pricing is driven by complex, algorithm-based dynamic pricing systems. These systems use historical data, real-time demand, seat availability, booking patterns, day of travel and even search behaviour to determine fares. Prices can change several times a day, sometimes within minutes. As cheaper fare buckets sell out, algorithms automatically push tickets into higher price bands.

In theory, this allows airlines to sell some seats cheaply during off-peak periods. In practice, it means that when demand rises even slightly, fares move sharply upwards across the board. For passengers booking late due to emergencies, flying becomes unavoidable and unaffordable at the same time.

No binding oversight

The plea before the Supreme Court highlights a fundamental contradiction. Air transport is recognised as an essential service under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1981, placing it alongside railways and postal services. Yet, unlike rail fares, electricity tariffs or even hospital charges, airline pricing is not subject to any binding oversight. There is no regulator empowered to define excessive pricing, cap surge fares during emergencies or control add-on charges that have become routine.

When the Centre’s counsel argued that fare decisions were left to market forces following deregulation, the Bench pushed back firmly. “We will interfere in this,” the judges said, signalling that policy choices cannot override consumer protection. Deregulation, the court underlined, does not mean citizens can be left exposed to unchecked pricing.

No statutory power to cap prices

The government’s difficulty in controlling fare surges is partly institutional. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is not an economic regulator. Its mandate is focused on safety, operational compliance and passenger rights related to delays, cancellations and refunds. It can issue guidelines on transparency and advisories urging restraint, but it has no statutory power to cap fares or penalise surge pricing.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, meanwhile, has shown that intervention is possible, but only temporarily. During the Covid-19 pandemic, fare bands were imposed across domestic routes. More recently, amid disruptions linked to IndiGo, the Centre stepped in again with temporary distance-based fare caps. Under those caps, maximum economy fares were fixed at Rs 7,500 for flights up to 500 km, Rs 12,000 for 500-1,000 km, Rs 15,000 for 1,000-1,500 km and Rs 18,000 for journeys beyond 1,500 km, excluding taxes and airport charges.

Those measures demonstrated two things at once. First, that the government can regulate fares when it chooses to. Second, that it is reluctant to do so on a permanent basis. This reluctance is driven by economic and political considerations.

What airlines want

Airlines argue that dynamic pricing is essential to their survival in a sector with volatile fuel costs and thin margins. The government fears that sustained fare controls could deter investment or destabilise an industry that has expanded rapidly over the past two decades. The result is a reactive approach: step in during crises, step back during normal times.

Meanwhile, passengers continue to face rising costs. Free baggage allowances have been cut from 25 kg to 15 kg on many routes. Excess baggage charges have increased sharply. Seat selection, meal preferences and even minor changes now come at a price. These add-ons are also influenced by pricing algorithms.

The Supreme Court case brings all these strands together. The petitioner argues that algorithm-driven pricing systems operate without transparency or accountability, hitting the poor and middle class hardest. When travel is unavoidable, passengers have no bargaining power. The court’s remarks suggest a willingness to examine whether such a system can continue unchecked for an essential service.