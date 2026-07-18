Explainer: Why no Commonwealth Games buzz

One of the greatest names in Indian weightlifting, Mirabai Chanu, and her teammates alongside the coaching staff are already based in Birmingham for the past three weeks. They are getting ready for the 2026 Commonwealth Games that start in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23.

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Their minders, including the chief coach Vijay Sharma, suggest there is no pressure on the 12-member squad to perform at full potential in Glasgow. However, they are mindful of the fact that a good performance will help Team India have a respectable placing on the medals table.

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Weightlifting, judo, gymnastics and athletics, which has the highest representation of 32 athletes, have suddenly become the core sports on which India’s stature among the world elite will be judged.

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With Glasgow filling in at the last moment after the original host Victoria (Australia) pulled out due to rising costs, this year only 10 sports disciplines, including para sport, will form the core programme in the Games. That explains the lack of enthusiasm from sports administrators, including the sports ministry officials who had coined the phrase “Abki baar sau paar” (We will cross 100) before the last Asian Games where India won a total of 107 medals.

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Weightlifting coach Sharma does not disclose how hard the team is training, but does let it slip that it is not in competition mode yet. That will be a month before the Asian Games that are being held in Japan in September.

“We are training lightly. We do not want to over- strain our lifters as it mostly leads to injuries and niggles. Our real work will start a month before the Asian Games,” Sharma said.

What about Glasgow?

“We will try to win as many medals here for sure. For Mirabai, we sure want to return with a gold medal. All in all, we will do well to win 10 medals in weightlifting, the number that we won in the last Commonwealth Games,” he added.

This conundrum among the coaches and athletes is best explained by former Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla.

“It is very simple to explain the lack of buzz for the Commonwealth Games. Firstly, there are only 10 disciplines and most of our core sports where we win many medals, like shooting, wrestling, hockey and badminton, are not there this time. The host pulled out and Glasgow was brought in at the last moment. So, it automatically becomes low-key for everyone, including the fans,” Sumariwalla says.

“Secondly, we had a discussion with our coaches and it was felt that since both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are being held in a space of a little over a month, it would be impossible for our athletes to peak twice in a short time. We have been focusing on the Asian Games this year,” he added.

Medal hopefuls

Nonetheless, the AFI is still confident of athletes doing well in Glasgow. “Shot put will be tough for us but we will do well in men’s long jump, triple jump, women’s long and high jump and 4x400 relays. I am not going to say the colour, all I will say is that they are medal hopefuls for sure,” the former AFI chief said.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will represent India in the shot put competition, while two-time Olympic medal winner Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav will take to the field in javelin. Both Neeraj and Rohit will be up against a field full of former World Champions and Olympic medal winners, including Grenada’s Anderson Peters and Kenya’s Julius Yego. Sri Lanka’s young sensation Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who has already thrown 92.62 metres, will also be vying for the top place.

The 2026 Games could be a low-key affair, but come 2030, with Ahmedabad playing host, the buzz would be back as the Games would have all the major core sports as part of the programme. “2030 will be a big event, one that would show the world how Commonwealth Games needed India for survival. And the question about the lack of buzz will never come up for discussion,” said an administrator.