Explainer: Why Punjab’s Meri Rasoi scheme matters

In a state that has long prided itself in providing “food security” to the nation, the new Meri Rasoi Yojana of Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party government has been positioned to offer “nutritional security”.

The scheme, announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier this week, aims at ensuring that the economically-vulnerable residents get complete nutrition — proteins, carbohydrates and fats. Once in a three-month period, all 40 lakh families in the state, who get free wheat (5 kg per person per month) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), will get 2 kg of dal and sugar each, 1 litre of mustard oil, 1 kg of iodised salt and 200 grams of turmeric powder.

As of now, 1.33 crore individuals are enrolled under the NFSA. The beneficiaries should be residents of Punjab with an annual income of less than Rs 60,000.

Politics and more

The scheme, even if the timing suggests it is targeted at garnering votes for AAP ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections early next year, seeks to cater to the largely unaddressed problem of nutritional deficiency among the poor.

Various studies have shown that the poor in Punjab, especially women and children, suffer from micronutrient deficiencies, with zinc, iron and Vitamin B12 being the most common.

In the Akali-BJP government (2007-12), the state government was providing atta and dal (only for some time) at highly subsidised rates of Rs 5 and Rs 20 per kg. The dal supply was stopped because of shortage of funds. It was after the Food For All scheme was launched that the Atta Dal scheme was subsumed in the national scheme.

Since then, all similar schemes to ensure food for vulnerable sections have relied heavily on merely providing calorie-rich wheat, which translates into a diet rich in phytates, often linked to poor iron absorption that may be the cause of anaemia in over 40 per cent of women in the state.

Similar projects

While the Opposition parties have been crying hoarse about the timing of the launch and its “hidden aim” of garnering votes for AAP, similar schemes have been launched in the past by the Congress and the Akali-BJP governments.

While the Atta Dal scheme was not free but a subsidy food model, the Congress, too, had launched the Sasti Rasoi scheme in 2017, which provided subsidised meals at specific locations. The scheme fizzled out in a few years because of paucity of funds.

It remains to be seen whether the Meri Rasoi Yojana can withstand the severe financial stress that Punjab faces and the government can continue to fulfil its promise of providing nutritious rations to the poor and vulnerable sections on a long-term basis. So far, Rs 1,000 crore has been set aside for implementing the scheme from April this year till March 2027. Its success will lie in proper implementation not just in distribution, but also in the quality of food items.

According to Punjab’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, the scheme marks a “fundamental departure from the conventional grain-focused model of food security to providing true nutritional security; the Meri Rasoi Yojana is a game-changer. It goes beyond filling stomachs. It strengthens diets”.