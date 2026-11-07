Explainer: Why ruling National Conference is facing dissent

The ruling National Conference (NC), Jammu and Kashmir’s oldest political party, is facing a rare internal crisis, triggered primarily by the recent Cabinet expansion. Although senior leaders are scrambling to contain the dissent — on Friday, NC chief Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met the legislators — but the developments have placed the party in a difficult position.

Last month, four new ministers were inducted, the first such Cabinet expansion since the NC returned to power in the 2024 Assembly elections. On the day of the expansion itself, several NC legislators expressed disappointment, alleging that seniority and experience had not been given due consideration. The issue escalated when a meeting was convened at the residence of a party MLA in Srinagar.

The key demands

The dissenting legislators want ministers who have completed two years in office to be dropped. Given the Union Territory framework under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Cabinet can have a maximum of nine ministers, and the legislators argue that others should also be given a chance.

They also want the leadership to address their grievances against senior NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani — a key aide of the CM — who lost the 2024 elections but was immediately appointed as his adviser.

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The party has largely maintained internal discipline since its inception as the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in 1932. Renamed as the National Conference in 1939, the party faced a major rebellion in 1984, when Ghulam Mohammad Shah, brother-in-law of Farooq Abdullah, led a split. He toppled the government and became Chief Minister. In 1986, President’s rule was imposed.

Though a split appears unlikely, the challenge for the NC leadership is to keep the flock together. Farooq Abdullah said the party leadership had heard the legislators’ “genuine” concerns and assured them that appropriate steps would be taken.

The government has repeatedly maintained that J&K’s Union Territory status and the resulting dual-governance structure have constrained its ability to take major policy decisions — a situation now fuelling anger on the ground, as key manifesto promises remain unfulfilled.

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Ruhullah Mehdi factor

A prolonged crisis is likely to hurt the NC further, as it coincides with the resignation of Srinagar MP Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who announced this week that he was ending his 24-year association with the party.

Ruhullah, a three-time MLA known for connecting with voters by talking about issues including identity and Article 370, has become the party’s fiercest critic, accusing it of “betraying the people”.

Political commentator Zafar Chaudhary says the principal reason behind both developments is the same: “Lack of internal consultations and no convincing action on commitments made to the people.”

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He adds that “what the MLAs have alleged was also Ruhullah’s allegation for the first six months to a year before grievances began to solidify into anger”. Chaudhary notes, however, that there is “one remarkable feature of the dissidence that perhaps for the first time, the turbulence in the ruling party is not externally inspired or encouraged by any external forces”.

“This is a genuine expression of localised and internal grievances aimed at making the party stronger and more accountable,” he says, adding that the NC leadership is “most likely responding to individuals one by one, rather than addressing the issues in their entirety”.

Prof Noor Baba, a Srinagar-based expert, says these challenges have the potential to “seriously” undermine the NC as a party and adversely affect its electoral prospects. The next election is due in 2029.