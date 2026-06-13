Explainer: Why the liquor policy in J&K and Ladakh has triggered a row

THE sale and consumption of liquor has triggered a controversy in both Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh, as the excise policies of the two UTs come under scrutiny.

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The row in Kashmir erupted last month amid the ongoing ‘Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan’, one of the region’s largest anti-drug campaigns. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sparked a backlash when he defensively remarked, “Did anyone force you to drink?” Though the Chief Minister later issued a clarification, his comment galvanised regional political and religious leaders to demand a complete ban on alcohol in the Kashmir valley.

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Clamour for a ban

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Hurriyat Conference chairman and chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq argued that alcohol “deeply harms society”. He questioned the logic of cracking down heavily on narcotics while simultaneously ignoring the liquor trade.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Zuhaib Mir fiercely criticised the Chief Minister’s remarks, arguing that a liquor ban in J&K is entirely justified. Pointing to prohibition in states like Gujarat and Bihar, Mir stated, “If there is no problem there, then what is the issue here? Religious sensitivities must be respected.”

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Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers staged protest marches in Srinagar, demanding prohibition on the sale and consumption of alcohol in the Valley. Party leaders have threatened to go on a hunger strike if their demands are not met.

Reacting to the protests, National Conference chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq hit back at the BJP. He criticised the saffron party for remaining silent when the excise policy was originally introduced during the Lieutenant Governor’s rule, before the elected government took over.

The uproar in ladakh

In Ladakh, public anger is mounting over a new excise policy, which was recently approved by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The Ladakh administration has defended the policy, stating it is primarily aimed at “curbing the growing dependence on narcotics and drugs” by providing the population with a wider choice of low alcoholic content beverages. However, this rationale has invited severe criticism from socio-religious and political groups, who term the logic flawed.

The All-Ladakh Gonpa Association, an influential Buddhist monastic body, demanded that Ladakh be declared a ‘dry state’, similar to Gujarat and Bihar. “The logic of the administration to overcome the growing menace of drug abuse with liquor is beyond our understanding,” the group stated.

Sajjad Kargili, a political leader, echoed these sentiments, saying it is difficult to understand the logic of opening liquor shops in the name of combating drug abuse. “Alcohol is itself an intoxicant and, in many cases, serves as a gateway to substance dependence rather than a solution to it. Addressing one addiction by promoting another is neither sound public policy nor a credible strategy for safeguarding society,” he said.

The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) has shot off an official letter to the UT administration opposing the expansion of liquor vends. The body warned: “The expansion of liquor availability will further lead to alcoholism, particularly among the youngsters... If our request goes unheard, we shall be constrained to agitate against the proposed policy at the grassroots level across Ladakh.”

What lies ahead

The liquor issue has put the administrations on the defensive, but the political dynamics differ in both UTs.

In J&K, the ruling National Conference, which is already facing governance challenges owing to the dual governance model, has indicated that the party would impose a ban on liquor “very soon”. The leaders have said the party understands the public sentiment in Kashmir regarding the issue.

On the other hand, in Ladakh, the excise policy has only amplified the demand for greater devolution of powers, and involvement of people’s representatives in decision-making. An LBA leader said they will “not let unelected people take policy decisions for people, without any consultations”.