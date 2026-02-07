Explainer: Why the mental health push in the Union Budget falls short

THE Union Budget for 2026-27 has raised the allocation for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to Rs 1,06,530.42 crore, a nearly 10 per cent hike. With nearly 197 million Indians suffering from mental health issues, and 72 to 90 per cent not able to access proper treatment, mental health care has finally made the cut in this year’s health budget — or has it?

Advertisement

A footnote in the government’s press handout mentions: “Mental health care has also been prioritised, with proposals to upgrade premier mental health institutions in Ranchi and Tezpur; establish a NIMHANS in North India; marginal increase in Tele Manas budget from Rs 45 crore to Rs 51 crore; emergency and trauma care centres proposed in every district hospital to ensure round-the-clock access to critical medical services.”

Advertisement

Given the rapidly rising burden of mental health disorders, increasing number of suicides and growth of new-age digital and junk food addictions, besides substance abuse, mental health experts feel the push, however Lilliputian, is at least an acknowledgement, and it matters.

Advertisement

Too little, too late

Dr Anirudh Kala, former head of the Psychiatry Department, CMC, Ludhiana, who was part of the expert group tasked with formulating India’s first Mental Health Policy 2014, however, calls it symbolism.

Advertisement

“Suicides are rising every year, because the illness/issues behind them are not treated at the right time and this treatment could have happened at the OPD level. We need immediate funds for routine mental health care at the entry level. The proposed NIMHANS is very much required, but it will not be available immediately. Moreover, we need such institutes in every city, to make mental health treatment easily accessible and affordable,” he says.

The Mental Healthcare Act (MHCA), 2017, guarantees every person the right to access mental health care and treatment to be provided by all state governments and UTs at the primary and community centres.

Prevention rooted in ethos

Dr Nimesh G Desai, former director of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), says there’s always a gap between what is provided on paper and how much it gets translated into action. “For example, Tele Manas is a good initiative but it is merely a helpline and not a counselling service in the real sense. Our National Mental Health Policy is based on western policies. While the treatment and rehab protocols can be uniform across nations, the preventive aspects or programmes have to be rooted in Indian culture and ethos. Our financial priorities should reflect this.”

Huge gap in skilled force

Dr RP Beniwal, Professor of Psychiatry, Centre of Excellence in Mental Health, Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi, too, acknowledges that the intent and initiatives are good, but have come too late. “Tele Manas, NIMHANS-2 are good ideas but there’s a dire and immediate need for mental health professionals in India,” he says.

According to the National Mental Health Survey, there is a critical shortage of mental health professionals in India, with only 0.75 psychiatrists and 0.07 clinical psychologists per 100,000 population, far below the WHO recommendation of 3 per 100,000.

“Both the MHCA 2017 and the National Medical Commission mandate a clinical psychologist in every medical college and district hospital. But most Central government hospitals in Delhi do not have a permanent clinical psychologist. Even at RML, we had them on a contract basis. Most have left. It is a similar situation in district hospitals across India. Children with intellectual disabilities, autism, spectrum disorders and specific learning disabilities are assessed by a clinical psychologist. In absence of such assessment, the disability gap will only increase. Hopefully, ‘a phased investment of Rs 980 crore on education and training allied health professionals’ is able to reduce this gap,” he adds.

The way forward

Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, acknowledges a dearth of trained human resource. “We need capacity building at the primary level. For that, we need regional centres focusing on developing standards of care and training. Also, we should strengthen all 47 mental hospitals across India to become academic institutions. We also need to link mental health with the chronic diseases programme,” she says.

Investment in institutions like Nimhans or regional centres will have long-term benefits, Dr Murthy points out. “These could be utilised to develop the mental health programme in more than 700 districts, train people and deliver quality, affordable care at the primary health care level. Regional specialisation is also crucial because language and cultural context are important in mental health services.”

The immediate requirement is to create an infrastructure for OPDs and counselling services at the entry level, suggests Dr Kala.

Dr Beniwal advocates for a National Suicide Prevention Programme on the lines of the TB/leprosy/AIDS control programmes. This will necessitate recruitment of professionals and massive awareness campaigns.

It all boils down to political will, funds and trained human resource, says Dr Desai.