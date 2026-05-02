Explainer: Why the push for sustainable aviation fuel is not that simple

Will cleaner jet fuel make flying more expensive in India, and can the country scale it without straining farmland or airlines? These questions have come into focus after the Centre amended the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Regulation of Marketing Order, 2001, to allow blending of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with conventional jet fuel, marking India’s formal entry into the global shift towards low-carbon aviation.

The amendment brings SAF within the definition of ATF, allowing oil marketing companies to produce, store and sell blended aviation fuel. In effect, it removes a regulatory barrier that had so far kept SAF outside India’s mainstream aviation fuel ecosystem.

The Centre has indicated a phased approach, linked to global emission commitments under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), which becomes more stringent from 2027.

Drop-in fuel

At its simplest, SAF is aviation’s attempt to cut emissions without redesigning aircraft. It is a “drop-in” fuel, meaning it can be mixed with conventional jet fuel and used in existing engines without modification. Airlines do not need new aircraft, and airports do not need new fuelling systems. That makes SAF the most immediately deployable solution in a sector where technological alternatives remain years away from scale.

What makes SAF attractive is its emissions profile. Produced from non-fossil sources such as used cooking oil, agricultural residue, municipal waste and, in some pathways, ethanol, it can reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 70-80 per cent compared to traditional jet fuel. For an industry under increasing pressure to cut emissions, this is significant.

Usage mandates across the world

The European Union has taken the lead with binding targets, 2 per cent SAF blending from 2025, rising to 6 per cent by 2030. The UK has announced a 10 per cent SAF target by 2030, while Japan is pushing airlines towards a similar usage goal. Singapore has begun preparing to introduce SAF requirements at its Changi hub.

The United States has adopted a different route. Instead of mandates, it is focusing on large-scale financial incentives, including tax credits. This has helped expand SAF capacity, though prices remain high.

The various constraints

SAF is still significantly more expensive than conventional jet fuel, often costing two to four times more. Production remains limited, supply chains are underdeveloped, and feedstock availability varies across regions.

Airlines in Europe have repeatedly flagged that mandatory blending could increase operating costs, with some warning that ticket prices may rise. In response, certain countries have slowed timelines or recalibrated targets, balancing climate goals with economic realities.

Where India stands

The country’s aviation market is among the fastest growing in the world, but it is also extremely price-sensitive. Fuel accounts for a large share of airline costs, and even small increases can affect fares and passenger demand. With SAF priced well above the conventional ATF and domestic production still in its early stages, the question of cost becomes unavoidable.

This is where the Opposition Congress has raised objections. It has cautioned against the use of ethanol as a feedstock for SAF, warning that expanding ethanol demand beyond existing petrol blending programmes could put pressure on agricultural resources. As reported by The Tribune, it flagged the risk of diversion of crops and land towards fuel production, raising concerns over food security and rural sustainability.

The party has also questioned the absence of a clear pricing or support mechanism, arguing that airlines, already dealing with high fuel costs, may pass on the additional burden to passengers if SAF blending becomes widespread. It pointed out that ethanol delivers far less energy than conventional jet fuel, about 26.8 megajoules/kg as compared to roughly 43.2 MJ/kg for ATF, and said this gap could directly affect thrust in critical phases of flight.

The Congress also raised concerns about ethanol’s ability to absorb moisture, which at high altitudes could freeze into ice crystals and disrupt fuel flow, and warned that its solvent properties may damage components designed for hydrocarbon fuels.

Economic and operational challenges

At present, India’s SAF production capacity is limited. While the country has access to feedstock such as agricultural residue and waste oils, refining infrastructure has yet to scale up to meet potential demand. This could lead to reliance on imports, pushing costs even higher.

Industry stakeholders, however, see both opportunity and challenge in the policy. Dr Vandana Singh, Chairperson (Aviation Cargo) at the Federation of Aviation Industry in India, described the move as a “progressive and timely step” that aligns India with global efforts to achieve net-zero emissions.

She noted that SAF offers one of the most practical near-term pathways to reduce lifecycle emissions without requiring major changes to aircraft or infrastructure.

Dr Singh said the policy could open up new domestic production ecosystems, encourage investment in clean energy and create supply chains that reduce long-term dependence on fossil fuels. However, she emphasised that affordability, feedstock availability and production scalability would be critical to success.

She also pointed to the need for coordinated action, between the government, airlines, fuel producers, airports and research institutions, to ensure that SAF adoption does not remain limited to policy announcements. Incentives, clear regulations and infrastructure readiness, Dr Singh said, would determine how quickly and effectively the transition takes place.

That tension between long-term gains and short-term costs runs through the SAF debate. The environmental case is strong, but the economic burden is immediate and tangible. Harder questions of financing, scaling and implementation remain unanswered.