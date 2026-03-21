Explainer: Why the RS ballot paper mark is back in focus

The dust around the March 16 Rajya Sabha election in Haryana is far from settling, with the issue of invalidation of ballot papers with a mark or writing back in focus.

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The Opposition Congress has alleged that the Returning Officer, Pankaj Aggarwal, who oversaw the election process, illegally invalidated three of its votes for having dots or indecipherable marks on the ballot papers. The IAS officer has also been accused of wrongly cancelling the vote of MLA Paramvir Singh of Tohana.

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Aggarwal, however, has denied the accusations, asserting, “We acted in accordance with the rules in a fair and transparent manner.”

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The Congress Legislature Party (CLP), in its memorandum to Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, criticised the Returning Officer, accusing him of “shrewdness and arbitrariness”, which, it alleged, complemented the “nefarious manipulations and machinations of the ruling party (BJP)”.

BB Batra, the counting agent for Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh, who eventually won the election, claimed that Aggarwal was “hell-bent on defeating us” and was under constant pressure from BJP agents during the counting process. Batra further alleged that two votes were initially declared valid but were later cancelled under pressure. “The video recording was not proper,” he added.

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The BJP and the Congress won one Rajya Sabha seat each from the state.

Supreme court ruling on the issue

The Congress is relying on the Supreme Court judgment in the ‘Shardha Devi vs Krishan Chandra Pant and Others’ case of 1982 to contend that the mark or writing that would invalidate the ballot paper must be such as to unerringly point to, or reasonably indicate, the identity of the voter.

The Shardha Devi case pertains to the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on March 28, 1979, in which the Returning Officer cancelled 11 votes. There were 11 seats and 19 candidates.

Rule 73(2)(d) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, says that a ballot paper shall be invalid on which there is any mark or writing by which the elector “can be identified”.

“But the mark or writing must be such as would unerringly lead to the identity of the voter. Any mark or writing of an innocuous nature or meaningless import cannot be raised to the level of such suggestive mark or writing as to reveal the identity of the voter. There must be some causal connection between the mark and the identity of the voter that looking at one the other becomes revealed. Therefore, the mark or a writing itself must reasonably give an indication of the voter’s identity,” said the Supreme Court.

The judgment further said that the words “can be identified” in Rule 73(2)(d) must not be interpreted to mean “might possibly be identified”.

“The mark or writing which would invalidate the ballot paper must be such as to unerringly point in the direction of the identity of the voter. In the absence of a suggested mark or writing, the ballot paper cannot be rejected merely because there is some mark or writing on the ground that by the mark or writing, the voter may be identified,” added the judgment.

What happened in 2004

During the Rajya Sabha election in 2004, the then Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who was present at the time of counting, was the first to point out that a mark had been put on a ballot paper when these were being sorted candidate-wise.

The Returning Officer, Sumit Kumar, paid little heed to Chautala’s objection, saying it was a printing error. However, the then Finance Minister, Prof Sampat Singh, pointed out that the mark was not a printing error but a deliberate ink mark made on the ballot paper.

Congress candidate Kiran Choudhary’s election agent Bhupinder Singh Hooda, her polling agent Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, and her counting agent Karan Singh Dalal pleaded with the Returning Officer that the mark was not deliberate and the vote should be counted in her favour. However, Sumit Kumar declared the vote invalid.

Choudhry lost that election, also because six of the MLAs supporting her were disqualified to vote, and an Independent candidate, Tarlochan Singh, won.