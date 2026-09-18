Explainer: Why uncertainty and controversy are a certainty in Pakistan cricket

Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, but in the case of Pakistan, controversy remains a certainty. Once considered the cradle of nurturing raw talent, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now grabbing headlines for its off-field standoffs rather than the players’ on-field milestones. Mohsin Naqvi symbolises the relentless political interference in a crumbling administrative framework.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is the PCB’s patron-in-chief, but it is Naqvi who holds simultaneous positions as chairman of the PCB, Pakistan’s Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control, and president of the Asian Cricket Council.

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While Pakistani players bear the burden of on-field execution, the true crisis lies in a systemic leadership vacuum.

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Inquiries underway

Recently, the board threatened to pull out of a Test match with England due to a television broadcast featuring Sulaiman and Kasim, the sons of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following a 3-0 Test series defeat to England, the PCB announced an ‘internal disciplinary inquiry’ over media reports concerning discipline and conduct. National players like Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-haq also faced scrutiny not just from selectors, but via state machinery. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is probing the players’ travel, finances, and personal careers.

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A report said corruption and betting allegations have surfaced for the first time in the ongoing NCCIA inquiry. The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed Rizwan’s petition challenging notices issued to him by the NCCIA. According to Pakistani reports, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum directed the cricketer to approach the agency, explain his position and respond to the notices.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq is also facing an inquiry on whether his injury claims during the UK tour were misrepresented to avoid playing, deepening the distrust within the camp.

Dramatic decision-making

Naqvi has faced diplomatic embarrassment as well, with both the Indian men’s and women’s teams refusing to accept tournament trophies directly from his hands. The men’s team standoff occurred after the 2025 Asia Cup final, and the repeat incident involving the Indian women’s team happened following the 2026 Asia Cup final in Dubai.

During the men’s Asia Cup last year, Naqvi demanded the immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging he told captains not to shake hands at the toss and threatened to boycott a T20 World Cup tie over the dispute.

On the field, panic-driven decision-making has become a hallmark of the PCB. Following a 194-run defeat in the second Test against England, the board enacted chaotic, sweeping changes. Seven players (including five uncapped names) were abruptly axed or recalled, including mainstays like Rizwan and Imam.

The side lost the third Test as well, and the only good news came from 21-year-old Razaullah, who impressed on debut with four wickets and 81 runs.

Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were shown the door, while former stars like Babar Azam were relegated back to domestic cricket. National selector Aaqib Javed and women’s team mentor Wahab Riaz are also said to be in the firing line.

Self-inflicted crisis

Former Pakistani greats stress how frequent changes — chairmen, selectors, and coaches — have turned the domestic and international setup into an experimental laboratory. This, they point out, prevents any sustainable talent-nurturing framework from taking root, and adds to the paranoia.

There have also been allegations that the PCB functions less like an independent sporting body and more like an extension of the government.

Former World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Rashid Latif didn’t hold back on Geo News: “Everyone is talking about how the Pakistan team is the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years.”

Wasim Akram has a different take, stressing that the fact is that Pakistan cricket has been asleep at the wheel for five years, lacking fundamental red-ball talent.

While Naqvi remains a powerful establishment figure at home, the PCB continues to draw criticism for alienating cricketers, fans, and the global sporting community.