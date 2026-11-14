Explainer: Why wazwan has cooked up a storm in Kashmir

Kashmir’s traditional chefs, known as wazas, who specialise in preparing multi-course, meat-based cuisine, are up in arms over the “delayed” timings for serving lunch and dinner at wedding functions across the Valley. The wazas met in Srinagar this week and decided to introduce new serving deadlines, warning that they would no longer serve meals beyond the stipulated timings.

The multi-course feast

Wazwan, a multi-course mutton feast, is served during social functions, particularly weddings. The dishes are prepared using different cuts of meat and cooked in large copper cauldrons over firewood.

In the Valley, wazwan takes centre stage at wedding functions. Given the scale of celebrations, even a relatively small wedding likely involves the preparation and serving of at least 200 kg of mutton. Guests traditionally gather around a large copper platter, known as trami, to enjoy the feast.

The rare Srinagar meeting

The primary reason behind the anger among wazas is the endless wait for the groom’s arrival during wedding functions.

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In Kashmir, the groom is traditionally served wazwan, which has expanded over the years in terms of the number of dishes and the scale of preparation. After struggling with the issue for some time, the wazas met to discuss the matter. “The aim was to come up with solutions,” Kashmir Waza Association president Ghulam Nabi Baba said. “We have been suffering for quite some time now. As many as 2.5 lakh people are associated with this sector and I cannot tell how wazas and labourers are facing problems,” he said. Baba said that 2 pm lunch timings, even when clearly mentioned on invitation cards, routinely stretch into evening, and the trend has only gained ground in recent years.

Similarly, the wedding dinner, usually scheduled around 11 pm, often gets delayed until 1 am and may continue until 3 am or 4 am. “So we start packing our items only by morning. This cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.

The association has now decided to enforce a 10 pm deadline for serving wazwan at weddings. “We won’t serve food after 10 pm. We will sign an agreement with the client. The lunch shouldn’t go beyond 2 pm.”

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Baba said another major concern was that clients often failed to provide wazas and their workers with proper sleeping arrangements during the night.

With the wedding season nearing its end and winter setting in, Baba said the new rules would come into effect from spring. “We have so far received positive feedback from the public. To implement the rules, we will expand our association to the district level as well,” he said.

The evolving cuisine

Wazwan is widely believed to have acquired Central Asian influences in the 14th century when skilled chefs travelled to the Valley. The cuisine, too, has evolved. Initially comprising a seven-course meal, wazwan has undergone several modifications, with the number of dishes now exceeding 20.

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However, Kashmir-based historian Afaq Aziz says it would be incorrect to attribute the entire origin of wazwan to Central Asia. “There are numerous references in ‘Rajatarangini’ (a chronological account of Kashmir’s rulers) to feasts being organised during social functions. However, with the arrival of Islam in the 14th century and the Mughal occupation, the cuisine underwent significant changes, incorporating new influences and giving several dishes new names,” he adds.

Changes over the years

Families have increasingly begun hosting lavish wazwan feasts at weddings. In major towns, particularly uptown Srinagar, they often compete with one another in terms of the scale and refinement of their wazwan.

Baba said the situation had reached a point where even clerics invited to solemnise the nikah would leave if the groom failed to arrive by 1 am. “The situation was normal until a few years ago, but the trend has now caught on,” he said. “We are also human and our workers can’t suffer like this.”

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has welcomed the decision to regulate wedding feast timings. He described the initiative as a “positive step towards bringing discipline and simplicity to marriage celebrations, while respecting the dignity and hard work of the waza community”. He assured the association of his support for “such constructive efforts towards social reform”.