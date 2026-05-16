Explainer: Will flyers leave IGIA for Jewar?

For nearly a decade, the Noida International Airport at Jewar was projected as NCR’s answer to Delhi’s overcrowded aviation system, a futuristic mega airport that would decongest Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, unlock economic growth along the Yamuna Expressway and, crucially, make flying cheaper.

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That last promise became the project’s biggest selling point. Uttar Pradesh levies barely 1 per cent value added tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), among the lowest in the country, while Delhi imposes nearly 25 per cent. Since fuel alone accounts for 35-40 per cent of an airline’s operating cost in India, carriers operating from Jewar were expected to save substantially compared to Delhi.

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Industry estimates suggested airlines could save anywhere between Rs 8,000 and Rs 15,000 on a single narrow-body domestic flight depending on route length and fuel uplift. Those savings were expected to trickle down to passengers through cheaper fares. But weeks before the airport begins commercial operations on June 15, that promise is facing serious turbulence.

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New terms of engagement

The trigger is a new tariff order issued by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), which has approved passenger charges at Jewar significantly higher than IGIA in several categories, raising a difficult question for airlines and passengers alike: if flying from Jewar ultimately costs the same as Delhi, or even more, why would passengers shift at all?

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Under the approved tariff structure for 2026-27, domestic passengers departing from Noida International Airport will pay a User Development Fee (UDF) of Rs 490. International departures will attract Rs 980. Domestic arrivals will pay Rs 210, while international arrivals will be charged Rs 420.

At IGI airport, domestic departing passengers currently pay around Rs 129 as UDF, while domestic arrivals are charged roughly Rs 56. International passenger charges are also considerably lower.

The difference is not marginal. A domestic passenger flying out of Jewar could pay nearly four times more in departure charges than while using the Delhi airport. For a family of four, a round-trip journey from Jewar could add nearly Rs 4,000 only in passenger development fees before airfare, convenience fees, baggage charges or airport transport costs are even calculated.

Affordability narrative

Passengers do not book flights based on ATF taxation models or airport financing structures. They compare the final amount visible on ticket-booking websites. Indian carriers, including IndiGo and Air India, had raised concerns before AERA, warning that the tariff structure could hurt demand during the airport’s crucial launch phase.

That concern is especially serious for India’s low-cost airline market. Airlines such as IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa compete aggressively on fares, often operating on razor-thin margins. Even a few hundred rupees can significantly influence booking behaviour.

Analysts say passengers are usually willing to travel farther to an airport only when the savings are meaningful. That creates Jewar’s first major contradiction.

Accessibility concern

While IGIA sits within an integrated transport network with direct Airport Express metro connectivity, Jewar will initially rely heavily on road access through the Yamuna Expressway and adjoining highways. Metro and rapid rail projects are still under development.

For many residents in central Delhi, Gurugram or west Delhi, reaching Jewar could easily take two to three hours depending on traffic conditions, compared to under an hour for IGI airport.

That road journey also carries its own cost. A taxi ride from south or central Delhi to IGIA may cost Rs 500-900 depending on timing and location. The same trip to Jewar could climb well beyond Rs 2,000 during peak hours once tolls and distance are factored in.

Higher airport charges, longer road journeys, similar airfares. Where exactly is the low-cost advantage passengers were promised?

Comparatively, IGIA today operates as one of Asia’s largest aviation hubs, handling close to 79 million passengers annually. It has three terminals, four runways, mature airline networks, global connectivity and massive commercial infrastructure.

Jewar, in contrast, is beginning from scratch. The airport’s first phase alone has reportedly cost more than Rs 11,000 crore and is initially designed for around 12 million annual passengers. Long-term plans aim to scale capacity to nearly 70 million passengers by 2036.

Recovering such investments requires aggressive monetisation in the early years. That explains why greenfield airports across India often depend heavily on aeronautical revenue, passenger fees, landing charges and parking tariffs, until commercial ecosystems stabilise.

In fact, the charges approved by AERA are lower than what the airport operator initially demanded. Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), backed by Zurich Airport International, had reportedly sought a domestic departure UDF of Rs 653 and an international charge of Rs 1,200 before the regulator reduced them.

AERA has defended the tariff structure by arguing that the airport requires financial sustainability during its formative years. It also approved a Variable Tariff Plan aimed at attracting airlines.

The problem with aviation economics is that infrastructure alone rarely guarantees traffic. If passenger response remains weak, carriers may hesitate to shift substantial capacity away from Delhi. At the same time, Jewar’s long-term strategic potential remains undeniable. The airport is expected to become a major cargo and logistics hub and anchor industrial development across the Yamuna Expressway region. Real estate prices across Greater Noida and adjoining areas have already witnessed significant appreciation.

Officials have consistently maintained that Jewar is not intended to replace Delhi airport but complement it by serving eastern NCR and western Uttar Pradesh, while absorbing future aviation growth. But the immediate challenge before Jewar is not infrastructure, it is perception.