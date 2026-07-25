Explainer: Punjab moves to demystify land records
The Punjab Government has replaced 35 archaic Persian and Urdu words in land records
Landowners in Punjab will no longer have to struggle through a maze of archaic Persian and Urdu words that were, otherwise, an integral part of the language in land records. Making everyday property transactions simpler, the Punjab Government has replaced 35 Persian and Urdu words in land records — swapping the traditional jargon in an attempt to dismantle a system where an ordinary citizen required a specialised deed writer (Arzi Navees) or lawyer just to read their own property records. The changes took effect on July 20.
Words like Bainama (sale deed), Ghair Majrua (uncultivated land), and Fak-ul-Rahin (release of mortgaged property) have been replaced by direct terms like Vikri Nama, Anvahya Khet, and Gehne Pai Sampatti Nu Chhadauna, respectively.
Reason behind the overhaul
Officials in the Revenue Department said the chief objective of the overhaul is to ensure that buyers and sellers can independently verify ownership details, terms, and mutation entries (Intkaal) without being at the mercy of middlemen. While earlier revenue officials were fluent in Persian-Urdu legal terms, the younger generation of buyers, sellers, and even newer administrative staff often struggled with the vocabulary.
A former kanungo from Ferozepur said changing the archaic words was a welcome step, but with a caveat. “For the reform to deliver genuine relief to land buyers and sellers, the procedural simplification must be matched by digitised record maintenance and clear public communication during this period of vocabulary transition,” he said. Since old records cannot be changed, they could create confusion and harassment for landowners visiting public offices, he added.
Going back centuries
For centuries, the vocabulary governing land ownership in the state was inherited from the Mughal administration, preserved through Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Durbar, codified by the British Raj, and maintained virtually unchanged in the post-Independence era.
However, language enthusiasts see this as a loss of a multi-century administrative heritage. Critics point out that terms like Fard, Arzi, and Mushtari Hoshiarbash were not merely legal labels — they represented an intertwined linguistic heritage shared across the broader region.
Revenue, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the complex language used in property registration documents often created difficulties for ordinary citizens. “Keeping public convenience at the forefront, the government has decided to replace the old and difficult terms with simpler Punjabi words so that no citizen faces difficulty in understanding documents related to land or property,” he said.
The Minister said that instructions have been issued to the Inspector General of Registration and all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the new terminology is adopted in property registration documents across the state.
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Revenue, Anurag Verma said that to make the transition smooth, training for tehsildars, patwaris, kanungos, and sale deed writers is currently being conducted.
Terminology
Old: New
Ujr: Itiraz
Ujrat: Fees
Arzi: Zameen
Sakin: Vasneek
Sakin Deh: Pind Da Vasneek
Hasab Zabta: Kanoon Anusar
Hiba: Daan
Kaifiyat: Vishesh Kathan
Ghair Majrua: Anvaheya Khet
Gareenda: Lain Wala
Zar: Raqm
Tabe: Anusar/Mutabik/Adheen
Takavi: Kheti Karza
Tarmeem: Sodh/Darusti
Tasabbur/Tasavvur: Mann Laina
Talbana: Kharcha
Deh: Pind
Dakhil Kharij: Intkaal
Fak-ul-Rahin: Gehne Pai Sampatti Nu Chhadauna
Faut: Maut
Fard: Nakal Jamabandi
Fareeq: Dhir
Fareeq Awwal: Pehli Dhir
Fareeq Doem: Dooji Dhir
Badastoor: Pehlan Di Tarah
Bainama: Vikri Nama
Bazariya: Raheen
Bayaa: Vechhan Wala
Makhsus: Khaas
Mushtarka: Sanjha
Muntqil: Tabdeel
Mazkoor: Uparokat
Mansookh Karna: Radd Karna/Kharij Karna
Mushtari Hoshiarbash: Khareed-daar Chukanna Rahe
Murtahin: Zameen Gehne Lain Wala