DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Tribune Explainers / Explainer: Punjab moves to demystify land records

Explainer: Punjab moves to demystify land records

The Punjab Government has replaced 35 archaic Persian and Urdu words in land records

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Updated At : 03:55 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh.
Advertisement

Landowners in Punjab will no longer have to struggle through a maze of archaic Persian and Urdu words that were, otherwise, an integral part of the language in land records. Making everyday property transactions simpler, the Punjab Government has replaced 35 Persian and Urdu words in land records — swapping the traditional jargon in an attempt to dismantle a system where an ordinary citizen required a specialised deed writer (Arzi Navees) or lawyer just to read their own property records. The changes took effect on July 20.

Advertisement

Words like Bainama (sale deed), Ghair Majrua (uncultivated land), and Fak-ul-Rahin (release of mortgaged property) have been replaced by direct terms like Vikri Nama, Anvahya Khet, and Gehne Pai Sampatti Nu Chhadauna, respectively.

Advertisement

Reason behind the overhaul

Officials in the Revenue Department said the chief objective of the overhaul is to ensure that buyers and sellers can independently verify ownership details, terms, and mutation entries (Intkaal) without being at the mercy of middlemen. While earlier revenue officials were fluent in Persian-Urdu legal terms, the younger generation of buyers, sellers, and even newer administrative staff often struggled with the vocabulary.

Advertisement

A former kanungo from Ferozepur said changing the archaic words was a welcome step, but with a caveat. “For the reform to deliver genuine relief to land buyers and sellers, the procedural simplification must be matched by digitised record maintenance and clear public communication during this period of vocabulary transition,” he said. Since old records cannot be changed, they could create confusion and harassment for landowners visiting public offices, he added.

Going back centuries

For centuries, the vocabulary governing land ownership in the state was inherited from the Mughal administration, preserved through Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Durbar, codified by the British Raj, and maintained virtually unchanged in the post-Independence era.

Advertisement

However, language enthusiasts see this as a loss of a multi-century administrative heritage. Critics point out that terms like Fard, Arzi, and Mushtari Hoshiarbash were not merely legal labels — they represented an intertwined linguistic heritage shared across the broader region.

Revenue, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the complex language used in property registration documents often created difficulties for ordinary citizens. “Keeping public convenience at the forefront, the government has decided to replace the old and difficult terms with simpler Punjabi words so that no citizen faces difficulty in understanding documents related to land or property,” he said.

The Minister said that instructions have been issued to the Inspector General of Registration and all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the new terminology is adopted in property registration documents across the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Revenue, Anurag Verma said that to make the transition smooth, training for tehsildars, patwaris, kanungos, and sale deed writers is currently being conducted.

Terminology

Old: New

Ujr: Itiraz

Ujrat: Fees

Arzi: Zameen

Sakin: Vasneek

Sakin Deh: Pind Da Vasneek

Hasab Zabta: Kanoon Anusar

Hiba: Daan

Kaifiyat: Vishesh Kathan

Ghair Majrua: Anvaheya Khet

Gareenda: Lain Wala

Zar: Raqm

Tabe: Anusar/Mutabik/Adheen

Takavi: Kheti Karza

Tarmeem: Sodh/Darusti

Tasabbur/Tasavvur: Mann Laina

Talbana: Kharcha

Deh: Pind

Dakhil Kharij: Intkaal

Fak-ul-Rahin: Gehne Pai Sampatti Nu Chhadauna

Faut: Maut

Fard: Nakal Jamabandi

Fareeq: Dhir

Fareeq Awwal: Pehli Dhir

Fareeq Doem: Dooji Dhir

Badastoor: Pehlan Di Tarah

Bainama: Vikri Nama

Bazariya: Raheen

Bayaa: Vechhan Wala

Makhsus: Khaas

Mushtarka: Sanjha

Muntqil: Tabdeel

Mazkoor: Uparokat

Mansookh Karna: Radd Karna/Kharij Karna

Mushtari Hoshiarbash: Khareed-daar Chukanna Rahe

Murtahin: Zameen Gehne Lain Wala

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts