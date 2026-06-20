India's election to the vice-presidency of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) marks a significant diplomatic and strategic milestone, placing New Delhi at the heart of the global architecture tasked with combating money laundering and terror financing.

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For the first time since joining the Paris-based watchdog in 2010, India will occupy the No. 2 position in the organisation, with senior bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal set to serve as FATF Vice-President from July 2026 to June 2027.

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The appointment comes at a time when India has sought to position itself as a leading voice on combating terrorism and choking financial networks that sustain extremist groups.

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New Delhi has repeatedly pushed for stronger international action against state-sponsored terrorism and illicit financing channels, issues that have figured prominently in its diplomatic engagements.

What is the significance of the post?

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Though the vice-president does not wield executive authority, the position carries considerable influence in shaping discussions and priorities within the 40-member body and its wider Global Network comprising over 200 jurisdictions.

The vice-president assists the FATF president in steering the organisation's agenda and helps build consensus on issues ranging from money laundering and terror financing to emerging threats posed by virtual assets, digital payments and new financial technologies.

India's elevation is being viewed as recognition of the country's increasing contribution to the global anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing framework.

A vote of confidence

The appointment follows India's strong performance in the latest round of FATF mutual evaluations and its growing role in developing standards for regulating virtual assets and digital payment systems.

Officials see the development as an acknowledgement of India's robust anti-money laundering architecture and sustained engagement with the FATF process.

"This appointment is a recognition of India's collective effort and of the strength of our anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing framework," Aggarwal said after his election.

Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava described the development as a "proud milestone" that reaffirmed India's commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the international financial system.

Why does it matter for India?

Analysts say the appointment gives India a stronger voice in shaping international responses to emerging financial threats and provides an opportunity to influence global standards.

The development also aligns with New Delhi's long-standing emphasis on a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and its efforts to tighten scrutiny of transnational terror financing networks.

India has consistently highlighted the need for greater accountability of countries that fail to act against terrorist entities and their funding channels.

Holding a leadership position within FATF could lend greater weight to those concerns, even though decisions within the body are based on consensus and not driven by any one member.

The position, however, does not give India unilateral powers to place countries on the FATF grey or black lists. Such decisions are taken collectively by member jurisdictions after detailed technical assessments.

Implications in Pakistan?

Perhaps the most closely watched aspect of India's elevation to the FATF leadership is its potential impact on Pakistan, which has remained at the centre of New Delhi's concerns over terror financing.

Pakistan exited the FATF's "grey list" in October 2022 after completing a 34-point action plan, but Indian officials have maintained that Islamabad must demonstrate sustained and irreversible action against terror groups operating from its soil.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, India indicated that it would push for renewed scrutiny of Pakistan's anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing mechanisms. Government sources had then said New Delhi would make a strong case within the FATF framework for placing Pakistan back under increased monitoring.

Experts, however, caution against viewing Vivek Aggarwal's election as a game changer in this regard. The FATF operates through consensus among its members, and decisions relating to the grey and black lists are based on technical evaluations rather than the position held by any one country.

That said, India's presence in the FATF's top leadership gives New Delhi a greater voice in shaping the global conversation on terror financing, an issue on which it has long sought stronger international action.

In recent years, the FATF has increasingly highlighted the role of state support in terrorist financing, a development that Indian policymakers have viewed as lending greater attention to concerns over cross-border terrorism.

While the vice-presidency does not give India the power to determine Pakistan's fate, it does place New Delhi at the high table of the world's premier anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing body at a time when the issue remains central to India's security and diplomatic priorities.

Who is Vivek Aggarwal?

A 1994-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Aggarwal currently serves as Secretary in the Ministry of Culture. He previously headed India's delegation to the FATF and also served as Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND), giving him extensive experience in tackling illicit financial flows and coordinating anti-money laundering efforts.

His election marks one of the highest leadership positions occupied by an Indian official in the FATF and reflects New Delhi's growing stature in global financial governance.

Aggarwal will assume office under the UK presidency headed by Giles Thomson, whose priorities for 2026-28 include combating the global fraud epidemic, strengthening risk-based supervision and enhancing information sharing between governments and the private sector.

As financial crime becomes increasingly sophisticated and technology-driven, India's presence in the FATF leadership is expected to give it a greater role in shaping the international response to emerging threats while reinforcing its campaign against terror financing.