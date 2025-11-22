From fields to skies How ‘Drone Didi’ project will transform agriculture

The Haryana government’s ambitious ‘Drone Didi’ project has officially taken off, with the first batch of rural women beginning drone pilot training at the Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) in Karnal. The initiative aims to empower women by equipping them with cutting-edge agricultural technology. Here is what to know about the project, why it matters and how it works.

What is the ‘Drone Didi’ project and where has it begun?

The ‘Drone Didi’ project is a state government initiative designed to train rural women as certified drone pilots and provide women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with advanced drones for agricultural use. The programme formally began in Karnal, where selected women from Karnal and Kurukshetra districts have started training. Thirty-six women, split into two groups of 18, are undergoing training at DRIISHYA headquarters. Officials say this is the first major state-driven effort to build a women-led workforce skilled in drone-based farm services.

n How does ‘Drone Didi’ link with national ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme?

The initiative aligns with the Centre’s ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme, which seeks to train SHG members across India, supply agricultural drones, promote modern farming techniques and enhance women’s economic participation.

What is the aim behind training?

The programme is designed with two primary goals: empowering women through technology and modernising agriculture. Officials say the project supports the government’s vision of equipping women with modern, income-generating skills. Trainees learn both drone operation and maintenance, giving them a complete skill set for livelihood opportunities. After certification, women pilots will be able to carry out drone-based spraying of pesticides, nano urea and nutrients, reducing labour costs while improving precision and efficiency. The scheme aims to create a trained network of women service providers offering high-quality spraying services to farmers.

How many women will be trained?

The state government plans to train 5,000 women from 500 SHGs across Haryana under a structured programme covering drone piloting and agriculture-specific operations. After the completion of the first 10-day batch, the second batch from other districts will begin training.

What does training include?

The training has two major components. Participants follow a syllabus approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), enabling them to legally operate drones commercially across India. They also receive hands-on training on agriculture drones, including practical sessions on spraying pesticides, fertilisers and nano liquid nutrients. Modules cover safety, maintenance, battery management, navigation and troubleshooting, ensuring trainees are ready for real-world operations after certification.

What infrastructure has DRIISHYA prepared?

DRIISHYA has expanded its infrastructure significantly. It now operates around 60 drones, including eight newly purchased units, with four dedicated to training and four for inspecting high-tension power lines. The organisation has prior experience in drone training, having trained nearly 200 farmers at its Kambopura centre, many of whom now work as drone service providers. To meet rising demand, DRIISHYA has also received DGCA approval for two additional flying training grounds at Karnal Aviation Club.

What support will SHGs receive after training?

Each SHG will receive one drone free of cost once training is completed, ensuring that trained women can immediately begin agricultural spraying services in their villages. In addition, women who wish to purchase their own drone will receive government subsidy support.

Who is eligible to join ‘Drone Didi’ programme?

According to officials, a woman must have passed matric, be a member of a women’s SHG and hold a valid medical fitness certificate to be eligible for training.