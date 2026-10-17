From SIR to SSR

VOTERS whose names do not figure in Punjab’s final electoral rolls, published on October 12, can apply for inclusion through Form 6, with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) planning special camps at all polling booths to facilitate the process ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

The move follows the Election Commission of India’s decision on October 15 to undertake a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls across 17 states and Union Territories. In Punjab, the camps will allow voters to check the lists and seek inclusion if their names are missing.

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Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra said the exercise would focus on registering eligible voters who were left out, particularly those who would turn 18 on or before January 1, 2027.

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The final rolls published earlier this week show 2,01,00,727 electors in Punjab — 1,03,76,026 men, 97,24,195 women and 506 third-gender voters. The state’s electorate has declined by 13.6 lakh compared with the rolls before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), though 7.06 lakh voters whose names were missing from the draft rolls have since been included.

What political parties have to say

The publication of the final electoral rolls has so far not triggered protests on the scale seen in some other states. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had initially lauded the conduct of the SIR in Punjab. The Congress later criticised the deletion of 13.6 lakh names, in line with the party’s opposition to the exercise elsewhere.

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The Congress recently also accused the poll panel of shelving the SSR to prevent Gen Z enrolments, although Form 6 has been available for citizens above 18 to register as voters.

Mitra said the Commission had kept all seven registered and recognised political parties informed throughout the revision. The list of 12.8 lakh voters whose credentials could not be traced in the 2003 electoral rolls — the previous SIR reference year — was shared with the parties, she said.

Across 24,453 polling booths, 89,358 booth-level agents appointed by political parties verified the lists, she added. The rolls for each booth were finalised after the verification exercise.

According to the CEO, 7,97,263 new voters have been added, including first-time young voters and women. The verification process, with the assistance of booth-level agents, also addressed discrepancies affecting around 22 lakh voters.

The final electoral rolls have been uploaded on the Election Commission’s website and shared with representatives of all seven registered and recognised political parties in Punjab.

About the Special Summary Revision

The SSR is a separate exercise from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). While SIR rebuilds the list from scratch, a summary revision makes incremental corrections. The SSR merely checks entries on the existing rolls. Therefore, voters aren’t required to map themselves to a previous intensive revision, a practice introduced in the current SIR.

The SSR is meant to be an annual exercise. Its previous round had its schedule issued on August 7, 2024; the final rolls were published between January 6 and 10, 2025. On September 29, the Commission had issued instructions “to undertake a special drive for the enrolment of left out/young/first-time eligible electors”.

The states covered by this summary revision include Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date for those meant to be included. Draft rolls will be published on November 12 and final rolls on January 4, 2027.

UP and Punjab are to go to the polls by February next year.

In states/UTs where SIR is going on or has just been completed, including Chandigarh, Haryana, and NCT of Delhi, the schedule for SSR will be announced later. For Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — where SIR has not been started so far — the “schedule for roll revision will be announced in due course of time keeping in view their weather conditions”, the order added.