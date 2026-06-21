How 3 warships commissioned by Indian Navy today have distinct roles at sea

Three warships the Indian Navy commissioned on Sunday have distinct roles at sea and will be tasked to carry out a mix of operations the Navy is mandated for. Three frontline warships – INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray – were commissioned at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Kolkata on Sunday.

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Biggest accretion in an year:

This is the second time this year that the Navy will commission three frontline platforms in a day. On January 15 this year, the Navy had commissioned warships INS Surat and INS Niigri besides the submarine INS Vaghsheer.

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Indian Navy has set itself on course to commission 19 warships in 2026, making it the biggest force accretion done in a year.

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Last year in 2025, the Navy commissioned 14 vessels, including a submarine. The target for 2026 is to commission 19 warships. Collectively, it would mean 33 ships would be commissioned in a span of 24 months – Jan 2025 and Dec 2026. Sources said this production tempo was unprecedented in history and demonstrated the maturity of domestic shipbuilding ecosystem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who presided over the commissioning event, said India had always considered the sea a medium of cooperation, but India also knew that strength was equally essential for maintaining peace, security was essential for safeguarding prosperity, and self-reliance was essential for building the future.

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"Today, INS Agray, INS Dunagiri, and INS Sanshodhak joined the Indian Navy, symbolising this spirit. They symbolise an India that recognises its potential in the 21st century, believed in its capabilities, and was constantly moving forward with renewed confidence and determination, brimming with speed, energy, and resolve before the world, " Modi said.

Blue water abilities of INS Dunagiri:

It is the fifth of seven-ship series of the INS Nilgiri class— which is the first class of warships to be made with new, faster ship-making technique called the ‘integrated construction’. These ships are modular, ergonomic and have been built within the envisaged timelines.

Fitted with latest weapons, sensors, attack missiles like the BrahMos and air-defence missiles, the INS Dunagiri has the ability to stay at sea for longer periods — called ‘blue water’ abilities in Naval Parlance.

The seven ships of the Nilgiri class – named Project 17-A – are follow-on to the Shivalik Class of frigates and represent a generational leap. The Naval Warship Design Bureau (WDB) has used indigenous ship design, improved stealth, survivability, and combat capability, along with reduced radar signatures, advanced surveillance radars and electronic warfare suites.

The Nilgiri class displaces about 6,700 tonnes and is five per cent larger than its predecessor Shivalik-class and yet incorporate a sleeker form, with a reduced radar cross section. These ships are powered by Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants using diesel engines and gas turbines that drive controllable-pitch propellers and are managed through an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS). This enables higher speeds and improved fuel efficiency.

The weapon suite includes supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, 76 mm MR Gun and a combination of 30 mm and 12.7 mm Close-in Weapon Systems and the anti-submarine and underwater weapon systems.

The weapon suite includes the land-attack version of the Brahmos, medium range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine warfare and underwater weapon systems. The navy carried out rigorous sea trials to validate the frigates’ hull, machinery, firefighting, damage control, navigation and communication systems, ensuring they are ready for operational deployment.

The new ship building process for Nilgiri class:

The Nilgiri class uses ‘integrated construction’ which entails making various parts of a ship, particularly its hull, superstructure, and internal systems in blocks of 250 tonnes each.

These blocks are built with precision to allow cabling and piping to pass through when two set of blocks are welded together seamlessly. Artificial intelligence provides a ‘sequences’ of putting together a warship, including sourcing of material and production timelines.

Indian ship yards now produce a ship in six years, down from the earlier period of 8-9 years.

The Naval Warship Design Bureau, introduced latest technology, brought in new design-software, used artificial intelligence and modern construction techniques. The design bureau uses a software to predict what would a ship be like. It predicts the turning radius, a ship’s sailing ability and its infra-red signature besides the ability to sustain in water and what sort of power it needs. The equipment, layout of machinery and fluid dynamics are predicted by a software.

Anti-submarine warfare role of tasked INS Agray:

These are state-of-the-art next-generation ships capable of detecting enemy submarines in shallow waters. Called the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), the INS Agray is the fourth ship of the INS Arnala class.

The ship is made by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Kolkatta, a public sector company which is in public-private-partnership with private company L&T having a shipyard at Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.

The Navy is getting 16 such ships being made at cost of nearly Rs 13,000 crore. Public sector shipyards Cochin Shipyard Limited and GRSE have been contracted to manufacture eight ships each.

The primary role of these ships is to detect, track and prosecute enemy submarines, particularly in coastal and shallow water regions. Equipped with advanced underwater sensors such as the hull-mounted sonar Abhay, underwater acoustic communication system and low-frequency sonar, these vessels are capable of comprehensive underwater surveillance.

To neutralise underwater threats, the ships feature a state-of-the-art weapon suite, including lightweight torpedoes, rockets, anti-torpedo decoys and advanced mine-laying capabilities.

The INS Arnala class ships are 77.6 m long, with a gross tonnage of over 1490 tonnes. The warship incorporates more than 80 per cent indigenous content and integrates advanced systems from leading Indian defence firms, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL.

The project has engaged over 55 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), promoting domestic industry and generating related economic activity.

Mapping the sea bed with INS Sanshodhak

The warship is the last of four ships which are classified as ‘survey vessel large’. The hydrographic data that these ships generate is a strategic necessity, not just for naval operations such as submarines, but for commercial application.

INS Sanshodhak has three sister ships , the INS Ikshak, INS Sandhayak and INS Nirdeshak. It has a displacement of about 3,400 tonne, 110-metre length and over 80 per cent indigenous content.

The ship is equipped for full-scale coastal and also deep-water hydrographic survey of ports and high seas. Closer to shore, the INS Sanshodhak can determine navigational channels needed for submarines and underwater unmanned vessels. The ship will collect oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications like seabed mapping for critical minerals.

The rise of new technologies, contests over critical minerals, and evolving patterns of maritime trade was redrawing the strategic map across the oceans.

The four ship project is an upgrade in India's naval survey capabilities. With modern technology, high indigenous content, and multi-functional design, these vessels strengthen both the strategic and operational roles of the Navy.

The Navy’s survey vessels are also in great demand by other countries. One of Navy’s survey ships have rendered hydrographic assistance to Mauritius and Vietnam. Another such ship, last year did an important deployment to Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia, showcasing the Navy’s hydrographic and capabilities.

With a displacement of about 3,400 tonne and overall length of 110 meters the ship is fitted with state-of-the art hydrographic equipment. This includes data acquisition and processing system, autonomous underwater vehicle, guiding a remotely operated vehicle, long-range positioning systems and digital side scan sonar.

Powered by two diesel engines, the ship can achieve speeds in excess of 18 knots. The ship can accommodate 231 personnel and carry four survey motorboats, along with an integral helicopter.