How did the Haryana Govt defuse the paddy procurement row

THE paddy procurement season is underway. However, pending crop verification, slow lifting of procured paddy and delays in payments have raised concerns among paddy farmers across the state. To press for the fulfilment of their demands, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) had threatened to launch a major agitation. However, the union withdrew the call after the state government assured it on Monday that all issues would be resolved promptly.

What was the issue?

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The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) had threatened to launch a major agitation over the problems being faced by the paddy growers during procurement in Haryana. Hundreds of farmers assembled at the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial in Shahabad and warned that they would intensify their protest and potentially block the Delhi-Ambala National Highway if their concerns were not addressed. However, the administration had deployed police personnel and erected barricades, besides positioning water cannons and dumpers, to prevent protesters from blocking the national highway and to maintain law and order.

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What are the other demands for the next procurement season?

BKU (Charuni) has sought paddy procurement to begin from September 15, and verification and agreements related to rice millers and transporters to be completed before September 10. The union has further demanded that the Mustard procurement should begin from February 1 and Sunflower procurement from May 15.

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What did the farmers demand regarding procurement limits?

The farmers objected to the district-wise limit on paddy procurement per acre. In Kurukshetra, the limit is around 29 quintals per acre. Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said the government had assured that where farmers produced more than the prescribed limit, the verification would be conducted and the entire eligible produce would be procured at MSP.

What happened during the meeting?

Principal Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Haryana, Amneet P Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena and other officials met BKU (Charuni) leaders and farmers. The officials assured the farmers that their concerns regarding verification, lifting and payments would be addressed. The government has assured the union that the lifting of procured paddy would be expedited and pending issues related to verification on the MFMB portal would be resolved. Following these assurances, the union decided to withdraw its agitation call.

What did the government say about MSP procurement?

Amneet P Kumar assured the farmers that the government would ensure that the entire produce is procured at the Minimum Support Price without any cut. Directions have also been issued to deputy commissioners across Haryana to ensure timely lifting of procured paddy. The Food and Civil Supplies Department said the government had already released Rs 44 crore towards payment for procured paddy.

What is the response regarding other demands?

The officials said the government would examine the suggestions made by the farmers and take appropriate action. They also assured the farmers that efforts would be made to prevent delays in verification, lifting and payments during future

procurement seasons.