How farmer producer organisations face viability test

A recent survey of farmer producer organisations (FPOs) across 12 states found that only 30 per cent of the respondents had received a bank loan, leaving seven in 10 without institutional credit.

According to the State of the Sector Report 2026 on Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), nearly 49 per cent of the surveyed FPOs reported making profits without financial support from the government or their promoting institutions. Another 45 per cent reported profitability with such support, while 6 per cent reported losses, it said.

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The states surveyed included Maharashtra, UP, Haryana, MP, Odisha, Karnataka, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam and Andhra Pradesh.

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The report by the National Association for Farmer Producer Organisations (NAFPO) underlined that access to credit was associated with better financial performance. Also, while FPOs are emerging as an important instrument for strengthening small farmers’ bargaining power, improving access to markets and reducing dependence on intermediaries, their ability to operate as commercially viable, farmer-owned businesses remains a major challenge.

Why the need for such collectives

An FPO is a collective of farmers who pool resources and undertake agricultural or related business activities together. Depending on their legal structure, these organisations can operate as producer companies, cooperatives or other recognised entities.

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“The underlying idea is simple: small and marginal farmers, who often lack the scale to negotiate favourable prices individually, can improve their position by operating collectively. An FPO can aggregate produce, negotiate bulk purchases of seeds and fertilisers, access machinery, arrange storage, undertake processing and sell directly to wholesalers, retailers or institutional buyers,” says agriculture expert Ramesh Menon.

However, an FPO is not automatically a procurement agency or a government-backed buyer. It must develop a viable business model, manage cash flows, find reliable buyers and maintain the confidence of its farmer-members, he points out.

Boost for the ecosystem

The government launched the Central Sector Scheme for Formation and Promotion of 10,000 FPOs in 2020. By March 1, 2026, all 10,000 FPOs had been registered, according to the agriculture ministry. Of these, 1,175 were made up entirely of women, who also accounted for around 23.55 lakh registered farmers under the scheme.

The expansion has been accompanied by substantial business activity. The ministry reported that the scheme’s FPOs had recorded a cumulative turnover of Rs 20,358 crore as of July 31, 2026. Their activities include agricultural input supply, produce aggregation and trading, processing, seed production, digital commerce and export promotion.

But, turnover is not profit, and registration does not necessarily mean an organisation is operating at scale or delivering meaningful benefits to its members.

Market access the biggest hurdle?

The biggest challenge faced by such collectives is their inability to move from collecting and selling raw produce to higher-value activities. Experts say aggregation can help farmers negotiate better prices, but its benefits may remain limited when FPOs depend on local traders, lack storage facilities or cannot meet the volume and quality requirements of larger buyers.

“Processing, grading, packaging, branding and direct marketing offer opportunities to capture a larger share of the value chain. However, these activities require infrastructure, technical expertise, working capital and reliable market connections,” Menon stresses.

The government has sought to improve access through platforms such as the electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) and convergence with other schemes. As of October last year, 4,642 FPOs had been linked to e-NAM, while 1,590 had benefited from the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

But digital registration or platform access alone cannot guarantee sales. Organisations need price information, logistics, quality testing, dependable buyers and the capacity to fulfil contracts. They also need to avoid overdependence on a single crop or buyer.

What needs to change

“There is a need for stronger FPO federations to bridge the gap between small producer companies and larger markets. Such federations could pool resources, improve bargaining power, facilitate access to institutional credit and share the costs of professional management and compliance,” says Pravesh Sharma, chairperson, NAFPO Steering Committee.

India’s FPO movement has expanded considerably, creating a foundation for collective agricultural enterprise. The real test now is whether these organisations can become financially independent, professionally managed and accountable to their farmer-members.