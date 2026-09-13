How OPU-IVF tech is helping conserve Uttarakhand’s indigenous Badri cattle

THE birth of a healthy female Badri calf through OPU-IVF technology marks an important achievement in animal biotechnology and conservation. Scientists from the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI), Karnal, and GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, have successfully combined advanced reproductive technology with traditional livestock conservation to multiply the genetic resources of Badri cattle.

Here is what you need to know about the breakthrough.

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What is the project?

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The project is a joint research initiative by ICAR-NDRI and GB Pant University to conserve and genetically improve the Badri cattle breed, an important indigenous breed of Uttarakhand. The programme began in 2023. With financial support from the Uttarakhand Biotechnology Council, Haldi, scientists worked to establish advanced reproductive technologies specifically for Badri cattle.

The major achievement came when a healthy female Badri calf was born at 3.10 am on Friday at the GB Pant University farm. The calf was produced using an embryo developed in a laboratory and transferred into a Sahiwal cow, which carried the pregnancy and gave birth.

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How did OPU-IVF make this possible?

ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, has been working on OPU-IVF technology in cattle since its early development in India and has contributed to its demonstration, refinement and application under Indian conditions. The technology allows repeated collection of oocytes from genetically superior cows, their fertilisation in the laboratory using semen from selected bulls, and the production of embryos for transfer into surrogate Sahiwal cows.

For Badri cattle, this provides a major advantage by allowing the rapid multiplication of elite germplasm from a limited number of superior animals. In this programme, oocytes from selected Badri cows were fertilised with semen from superior Badri bulls, and the resulting embryos were transferred to Sahiwal cows, leading to the birth of the Badri female calf.

Thus, OPU-IVF provides a powerful tool for the conservation, genetic improvement and faster multiplication of valuable Badri germplasm in Uttarakhand.

How much time did the scientists take to achieve the goal?

The research programme was initiated in 2023, and the successful birth took place in September 2026. The scientists worked for around three years to establish and successfully implement the required OPU, IVF, embryo culture and embryo transfer procedures for Badri cattle.

This was not simply a matter of transferring an embryo. The team had to establish the complete reproductive technology programme for this particular indigenous breed.

Did the scientists face any hurdles?

According to the scientists, the major challenge was that OPU-IVF protocols established for other cattle breeds could not simply be applied directly to Badri cattle. Being an indigenous, hill-adapted breed, its reproductive physiology, ovarian response, follicular dynamics and response to hormonal synchronisation needed to be carefully understood and optimised.

The scientists first worked to understand the reproductive physiology and OPU response of Badri cows and then optimised the oocyte recovery, maturation, IVF, embryo culture and embryo transfer procedures specifically for the breed. This breed-specific optimisation was essential for successfully utilising OPU-IVF as a tool for the rapid multiplication and conservation of superior Badri germplasm.

Why is this achievement important?

Badri cattle are an important indigenous genetic resource of Uttarakhand. Conserving this breed is important not only for preserving India's livestock biodiversity but also for improving the future productivity and sustainability of cattle farming in the region. OPU-IVF can help multiply the germplasm of elite Badri females much more rapidly. This can support organised breed-improvement programmes and help preserve valuable genetic traits.

In the long term, stronger Badri cattle populations could contribute to livestock production, rural livelihoods and farmers' incomes in Uttarakhand. The technology also demonstrates how modern biotechnology can be used to protect indigenous animal breeds.

Why was a Sahiwal cow used as the recipient?

The scientists say using a recipient cow of another breed is a common practice in cattle embryo-transfer and OPU-IVF programmes in India and worldwide. The calf's genetic identity is determined by the Badri oocyte and Badri bull semen used to produce the embryo, not by the breed of the recipient cow. Therefore, a Sahiwal cow can safely carry and deliver a Badri embryo. The recipient acts only as the gestational mother, providing the uterus and maternal environment required for pregnancy and birth, while the calf inherits its nuclear genetic material from the Badri parents.

This approach is particularly useful when the number of suitable Badri recipient cows is limited. Any physiologically suitable and reproductively synchronised recipient cow can potentially be used, provided appropriate health, reproductive status and management criteria are met. The use of Sahiwal recipients in the present programme does not compromise the genetic identity of the Badri calf. Rather, it demonstrates how embryo-transfer technology can be used to efficiently multiply valuable Badri germplasm by utilising suitable recipient animals from other cattle breeds.

What is next for the project?

The scientists are now looking beyond the first successful birth. According to the project team, another synchronised crossbred recipient cow is expected to deliver a Badri calf within the following five to seven days. The team is also exploring the cloning of elite, high-producing Badri cows and has already successfully generated cloned Badri embryos through multiple stages of the ongoing work. The goal is to establish a sustainable system for the rapid multiplication, conservation and genetic improvement of Badri cattle.