How will Pune traffic monitoring model help ease Gurugram’s congestion

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is exploring the possibility of adopting a data-driven traffic congestion model based on Pune’s initiative, which uses vehicle movement data from Google Maps to identify traffic hotspots. Here is what the proposal involves.

What has been proposed?

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Uttam Singh has written to GMDA CEO PC Meena, suggesting that Gurugram adopt the Pune model. In his letter, he stated that the initiative undertaken by the Pune City traffic police had “a direct bearing” on Gurugram’s traffic problems. He also enclosed a case study prepared by the solution provider and proposed conducting a pilot project at 10 to 15 chronically congested junctions.

Advertisement

How does the Pune model work?

The Pune traffic police began live monitoring of 964 roads in January 2026, with data being refreshed every two minutes. The software-based platform uses aggregated vehicle movement data from Google Maps’ Roads Management Insights service and does not require any new cameras, sensors or civil works. After 20 to 30 days of observation, chronic bottlenecks are identified and distinguished from temporary congestion. The system also helps identify the causes of traffic congestion, such as bus stops, construction-related merges, parking spillover and waterlogging.

Advertisement

What results has Pune reported?

Nearly 5 per cent of road links accounted for almost half of the city's traffic delays. Junction-level reports were shared with the Pune Municipal Corporation, following which a multi-agency drive was undertaken covering 22 junctions and 32 roads. Average traffic speeds rose to 26.8 kmph within two months, marking an improvement of nearly 34 per cent. However, the DC cautioned that these figures, reported by the police and the solution provider, “would need to be independently verified”.

Why does Gurugram need it, and what happens next?

Gurugram identifies traffic hotspots largely through public complaints, field assessments and camera coverage under the Integrated Command and Control Centre. The DC pointed out that the city lacked a continuously monitored, network-wide baseline to assess congestion levels and the impact of corrective measures. He also cited instances of monsoon waterlogging at underpasses, which brought entire corridors to a standstill, and said the city needed to act on forecasts rather than wait for traffic gridlocks.

Under the proposed pilot, the GMDA and the Gurugram traffic police would jointly rank the locations, identify the root causes of congestion and prepare an engineering brief.