Explainer: Himachal Pradesh’s single-teacher paradox

Himachal Pradesh has taken significant strides in education over the past couple of years, with the state performing strongly in the national-level surveys like ASER, Performance Grading Index and National Achievement Survey. Yet, around 50,000 students are seemingly not part of this onward journey.

Studying in single-teacher schools or schools with no teacher at all, they are not getting the education they need and deserve. As per government data, there are 3,315 single-teacher schools — 3,214 primary and 101 middle — and 150 without any teacher. The UDISE 2025-2026 report puts the number of children studying in single-teacher schools at 47,579.

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Rationalising the staff

Despite the apparent shortage of teachers, the state’s average Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) of 1:10 is among the lowest in the country. The low PTR suggests there are enough teachers in the state. A senior official blamed the paradox on the large number of low-enrolment schools, which leaves many schools in the far-flung areas without adequate teaching staff.

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Himachal’s average enrolment per school is just 83, higher only than that of Ladakh and Mizoram.

However, too many low-enrolment schools is not the sole reason for many schools having inadequate staff, particularly in the far-flung areas of Chamba, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur districts. “If deployed rationally, we have enough teachers for all schools. Over-staffing in urban schools is what keeps many schools in rural and far-flung areas without an adequate number of teachers,” the official said.

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Education Minister Rohit Thakur, while responding to a question on the inadequate staff in some schools in the recently-concluded Assembly session, alluded to pressure faced by the government in rationalising the available staff. “We had tried to fill up vacant posts in these far-flung schools, but there are several pulls and pressures in a democratic set-up,” he said.

On another occasion, the Minister hinted that a lot more could have been achieved if there had been more cooperation from the MLAs from the Opposition as well as the ruling party.

As part of the rationalisation process, the department had last year transferred out several teachers from the over-staffed schools, but the decision had to be withdrawn following immense pressure from various quarters.

Preferred postings

It’s no secret that mostly well-connected teachers get postings in urban areas, and it’s difficult to transfer them, especially to schools in remote areas. This is evident in the government’s inability to make the promised merit-based postings in the 150 schools that have been recently affiliated with the CBSE. To appoint the best available teachers at these schools, the government conducted a screening test and selected around 6,000 teachers.

These teachers were to be posted by transferring out the existing staff. However, the government seems to have developed cold feet at the eleventh hour. Many of the selected teachers have already moved court, seeking the postings they were promised.

The Minister feels the problem can be addressed effectively only if a provision is inserted in the Recruitment and Promotion Rules mandating teachers to serve in rural and far-flung areas. “There must be a provision where the teacher is sent to far-flung areas on appointment and after the first promotion. Otherwise, this problem will persist,” said Thakur.

Crux of the problem

Teachers hold politicians and bureaucrats responsible for not framing a transparent transfer and rationalisation policy, resulting in the present mess. “The ambiguity is left on purpose so they can help the individuals they want to,” claimed a school principal. He questioned how some teachers serve in urban areas or close to their home for years, while others spend most of their working lives in far-flung and tribal areas.

By the time a transparent transfer and rationalisation policy is put in place, lakhs of children will have suffered on account of inadequate teaching staff. A single teacher teaching four subjects to five classes is a cruel joke on children. The loss is irreversible.