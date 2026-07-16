On July 17, India will join a select group of countries such as Germany, Japan, China and the US that are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind, a milestone not only in Indian Railways’ history but also for Haryana.

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The train will run on the 89-km Jind-Sonepat dedicated section. It will be a 10-coach train with a maximum speed of 75 kmph.

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Designed at the Integrated Coach Factory, Chennai, the indigenous fuel-cell-based Distributed Power Rolling Stock (DPRS) has a 1,200-KW propulsion system.

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Following successful trials on the Jind-Sonepat section in 2025, the railways board approved the 10-coach hydrogen-powered train on May 22.

As news agency PTI reported, the official communication issued by the Railway Board to Northern Railway on July 8 stated that Hydrogen Train No 74010 would depart from the Jind railway station at 7.40 am during its regular service and arrive at Sonepat at 9.40 am.

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What is a hydrogen train and how is it different from other trains?

A hydrogen-run train uses fuel cells to generate electricity. On the other hand, a diesel locomotive uses diesel and emits greenhouse gases. An electric train relies on overhead power cables and requires massive infrastructure

How does a fuel cell operate?

A fuel cell produces electricity by allowing hydrogen and oxygen to react. In the fuel cell, hydrogen is fed to the anode and oxygen to the cathode. At the anode, hydrogen molecules are split into protons and electrons, with the help of a catalyst, which is usually platinum. At the cathode, oxygen reacts with protons to form water, completing the process.

It was in Germany that the first commercial hydrogen-powered train was launched in 2018, developed by the French company Alstom, a high-speed train manufacturer.

Where will the hydrogen be stored?

A hydrogen generation and refueling system has been set up at Jind. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted a licence for filling and storage of Compressed Hydrogen Gas (CHG) in a Hydrogen Storage System from the Hydrogen Generation Unit.

Safety sensors, including hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors installed at the hydrogen production, storage and dispensing facility, will be regularly inspected and cleaned to prevent dust accumulation and ensure safe operation. The railway board has also directed that the availability of operation and maintenance manuals duly approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organization, Lucknow, for the train and hydrogen plant shall be ensured. Also, necessary training and issuance of competency certificates shall be ensured for personnel deployed in the hydrogen refueling station and for on-board crew.

There is a provision for manning of the control room 24x7 with complete access to the data log for the hydrogen refueling cycle.

Which stations is the train expected to cover?

The hydrogen train will cover 12 stations including Jind city, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana and Barwasni.

Why has the focus shifted to hydrogen as a fuel?

Hydrogen produces three times as much energy as fossil fuels. It is the most abundant element in the universe. When used as a fuel, it only produces water vapour and heat as by-products, making it a cleaner alternative.

When did India conceive the plan for hydrogen-powered trains?

Conceived in 2020-21, the Indian Railways had envisaged running 35 Hydrogen trains under “Hydrogen for Heritage” at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore per train and ground infrastructure of Rs 70 crore per route on various heritage or hill routes.

As per a reply by Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha in 2023, the running cost of a hydrogen fuel-based train had not been established in the Indian Railways context. It was estimated that the initial running cost of a hydrogen fuel train set would be higher but would subsequently decrease as the number of trains increased.