Is state’s school education system in for a jolt over dropout figures

THE school education system in Haryana has been going through a tough phase. While the shortage of teachers in government schools, along with the presence of unqualified and underpaid teachers in private schools, especially in suburban and rural areas, remains a major challenge, the figures of student dropouts from both government schools and other schools should serve as an eye-opener for the government. More than one lakh students have been categorised as dropouts after prolonged absence from school.

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How many students have dropped out during the period from 2023-2026?

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The Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE+) report suggests that 1,01,278 students have dropped out of the school education system in Haryana from schools run by the Education Department as well as other schools, including private schools, over the three-year period from 2023 to 2026. The issue was raised during a recent video-conferencing meeting chaired by the Director of Secondary Education, Haryana.

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How many of these students were from schools run by Education Dept?

The UDISE+ report has segregated the data into schools owned by the Haryana Education Department and 'Other Than Education Department' schools, which include privately owned and other types of schools. As per the data, 46,038 students from Education Department schools have dropped out, while the figure for other schools stands at 55,240.

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Which district recorded the highest number of dropouts during the period?

Nuh, considered one of the most educationally backward districts in Haryana, has recorded the highest number of dropouts, with 19,252 students leaving school over the three-year period. Faridabad follows with 17,782, while Karnal has recorded 9,815 dropouts. Gurugram and Sirsa have reported 8,570 and 7,670 dropouts, respectively. Among other districts, Panipat has reported 5,058, Yamunanagar 4,796, Kurukshetra 3,648, and Hisar 3,088 students dropping out of school during the three-year period.

What is the figure for students in the current academic year?

A total of 11,788 students have been reported as dropouts in Haryana during the current academic year, and these students are also included in the overall dropout figure for the last three years. Significantly, Gurugram has recorded the highest number of dropouts in the current year, at 1,122, followed by Nuh with 1,054 students leaving the school education system.

How many students have been listed under the ‘status not known’ category?

According to the report, 3,06,724 students have been listed under the ‘status not known’ category in Haryana during the period. The five districts with the highest numbers in this category are Faridabad (30,722), Nuh (22,354), Gurugram (22,986), Karnal (19,866), and Sirsa (16,332).

According to Education Department officials, students listed under the 'status not known' category are those who have obtained School Leaving Certificates (SLCs) from their respective schools, but there is no official confirmation as to whether they subsequently secured admission in another school. In contrast, dropout students are those whose names have been struck off the school records following prolonged absence.

What steps are being taken by the Dept to trace and re-enrol dropouts?

Officials of the Haryana Education Department said that the issue has been discussed by senior state officials, and efforts are being made to trace students who have dropped out and re-enrol them in schools.