It’s Akal Takht versus Takht Patna Sahib over Sukhbir Badal’s ‘tankhaiya’ status

The Panth is grappling with a fresh crisis after Takht Sri Patna Sahib in Bihar on Saturday pronounced Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) for failing to appear before it and ignoring its directions, a decision that was overturned in the evening by Akal Takht, the highest temporal body of Sikhism.

Why has Takht Patna Sahib declared Sukhbir ‘tankhaiya’?

Sukhbir was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the five high priests at Takht Sri Patna Sahib for repeatedly ignoring their summons. The high priests had accused Sukhbir of interfering in the organisation’s internal affairs. He was summoned on May 21, 2025, to respond to the allegations. Despite being given three opportunities, including a 20-day extension on the request of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Sukhbir failed to appear before the five high priests. The edict issued from Patna stated that his absence confirmed his involvement in actions that challenged the Takht’s authority and violated its constitution and bylaws.

What is Akal Takht’s reaction to Takht Patna Sahib edict?

Akal Takht has rejected the pronouncement and instead declared three of the five Takht Sri Patna Sahib high priests ‘tankhaiya’, directing them to clarify their position within 15 days.

The decision followed a meeting of five high priests at Akal Takht passing a resolution that all five Takhts are sacred and revered by Sikhs globally, but the Gurmat tradition recognises Akal Takht as the final authority on panthic matters. Akal Takht also declared Bhai Gurdial Singh, additional head granthi at Takht Patna Sahib, as ‘tankhaiya’ for allegedly sowing discord and defying Akal Takht directives. Two members of the Takht Patna Sahib management committee — Harpal Singh Johal and Dr Gurmeet Singh — were also declared ‘tankhaiya’ for allegedly engaging in media campaigns and conspiracies that challenged the sanctity of Akal Takht. They have been directed to appear before the Takht and seek forgiveness.

Additionally, Akal Takht has summoned the entire management committee of Takht Patna Sahib — including president Jagjot Singh Sohi; senior vice-president Lakhwinder Singh; junior vice-president Gurvinder Singh; general secretary Inderjeet Singh; secretary Harbans Singh; and members Gobind Singh Longowal, Raja Singh and Mahinderpal Singh — to present their stance within 15 days. Failure to comply will invite strict action in accordance with panthic traditions.

What is SGPC’s position on the edict?

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami rejected the edict, calling it beyond the jurisdiction of the Bihar-based Takht. He warned that such actions could deepen divisions within Sikh institutions and emphasised that panthic matters must be addressed under the authority of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs. Dhami called for dialogue to resolve the issue rather than unilateral declarations.

What is the background to this conflict?

Tensions between Takht Patna Sahib and Akal Takht have been simmering for years. In December 2022, the Akal Takht directed the Patna Sahib management to discipline two of its high priests — Bhai Baldev Singh and Bhai Gurdial Singh — for allegedly challenging Akal Takht’s authority. These directives were never implemented. The Akal Takht Secretariat also raised concerns over the conduct of certain granthis at Patna Sahib, citing complaints of anti-Gurmat behaviour, including allegations involving their family members and personal habits.

This is not the first time Sukhbir has been declared tankhaiya. On August 30, 2024, five high priests led by then Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh issued a similar edict against him for controversial decisions taken during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and SAD president. Sukhbir underwent religious penance by serving as a ‘sewadar’ at the Golden Temple, during which he narrowly survived an assassination attempt by Khalistani militant Narayan Singh Chaura.

What are the options before Sukhbir?

SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema reiterated that the Akal Takht’s authority is supreme in religious matters. He stated that Sukhbir would abide by the Akal Takht’s decision, not that of Takht Patna Sahib. Cheema also pointed out that the May 21 edict from Patna Sahib had declared three other senior jathedars — Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Baba Tek Singh and others — as ‘tankhaiya’, yet no action was taken to enforce it, raising questions about its legitimacy.

SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur said without questioning the merit of the summoning, Sukhbir should appear before the Takht to clarify his position. He should uphold the dignity of the institution and firmly speak up if he thinks he is being unfairly summoned.

Can Akal Takht intervene in this matter?

Yes. According to Section 79 of the Constitution and Bylaws of Takht Sri Patna Sahib, the Akal Takht holds final authority on religious matters, as it is the temporal seat of the Sikhs. Its decisions are binding across all Takhts. It retains the power to adjudicate such disputes and could step in to resolve the current standoff.