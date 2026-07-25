NEET protests: Can dialogue calm the streets, or has the battle turned political?

The NEET paper leak agitation appears to have entered a new phase. What began as a protest over irregularities in a national examination has now become a political contest over accountability, with the Centre and the Opposition presenting two sharply different narratives to India's youth.

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The political fallout has been visible both on the streets and inside Parliament. The Monsoon Session has witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue, with the Opposition demanding a discussion and accountability from the government.

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Successive sittings in both Houses have been marked by uproar, leaving little legislative business to proceed smoothly. The stalemate has underlined how the controversy has moved beyond an education issue to become a major political flashpoint.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen the path of outreach. In his recent video messages, the Prime Minister told the students about the steps to deal with paper leak cases through fast-track courts, and in another video, the PM thanked students for their suggestions, saying their participation would help strengthen the education system and improve examinations.

The messages reinforced the government's position that reforms, consultation, and institutional changes are the way forward. At the same time, the Centre, through Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, has kept channels of communication open with the CJP protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, with multiple rounds of talks aimed at ending the agitation.

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The government's approach suggests it is keen to resolve the crisis through dialogue while avoiding a prolonged political confrontation. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has, however, sought to redefine the debate. After meeting the protesting students and later appearing before the media with those injured, including Sahil Lochab who sustained pellet gun wounds during the security forces' action, Rahul declared that the students had three "non-negotiable" demands: the sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, action against those responsible for the alleged crackdown on protesters, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a direct attack on the government, Rahul said students were not seeking suggestions but justice. Rejecting speculation that Dharmendra Pradhan could be shifted to another ministry, he insisted that such a move would not be acceptable and maintained that the Education Minister "has to be sacked."

He also accused the Prime Minister of speaking about suggestions while ignoring the students' principal demand. The contrast between the two approaches is striking. While the BJP is attempting to project a government that is listening, engaging, and pursuing reforms, taking action internally with the sacking of 47 NTA officials and transfers of top-notch officials, the Congress is trying to turn the issue into one of political accountability.

The government's focus remains on fixing the examination system; the Opposition's focus is on fixing political responsibility and demanding Pradhan's resignation. That leaves the Centre with a delicate balancing act. Removing a Cabinet minister under pressure from protests and the Opposition could be seen as a political setback.

Refusing to do so, however, could prolong the agitation, particularly if talks with the student leadership fail to produce a breakthrough. Equally significant is the changing character of the movement itself. The protests are no longer confined to allegations of a paper leak.

They now encompass questions over police action, transparency in examinations, ministerial accountability, and the government's response to student concerns. Rahul Gandhi's decision to bring injured students before the media, for two days in a row, has further shifted the spotlight from administrative lapses to the human impact of the protests. The coming days could prove decisive, not only for the government but also for Parliament.

Can the Centre's engagement with the CJP break the deadlock and restore normalcy? Will reforms and assurances satisfy students when the Opposition has made political accountability its central demand? Can the government end the parliamentary logjam without conceding on the Opposition's demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's removal?

Or has the NEET paper leak already evolved into a wider political battle that will dominate the remainder of the Monsoon Session and shape the discourse around governance, accountability, and the aspirations of India's youth?