New hub-and-spoke model faces first big test after Amritsar immigration breach

Barely seven weeks after Amritsar became the country’s second airport to be brought under the new hub-and-spoke model for seamless international connections through Delhi, a serious immigration breach involving three Italian nationals has exposed gaps in the very checks meant to keep domestic and international passenger flows apart.

The three passengers flew from Amritsar to Delhi on Air India flight AI1115 on September 3-4 and then boarded Lufthansa flight LH763 to Munich without obtaining mandatory departure immigration clearance. The Civil Aviation Ministry has now put Air India on notice, firing nine questions at the airline to establish how a chain of safeguards, from boarding passes and passenger segregation to airline supervision and final reconciliation, failed to stop them.

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Initiative under scanner

The episode comes at a crucial stage in the government’s relatively new hub-and-spoke initiative, under which passengers from smaller Indian cities are fed into major aviation hubs such as Delhi for onward international connections.

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Varanasi became the first spoke under the new arrangement on June 25. Amritsar followed on July 28 as the second, with Air India launching its ‘Easy Connect’ flights linking passengers from Punjab through Delhi to 27 international destinations. Ahmedabad became the third spoke on September 1.

The idea is to make international travel from smaller cities easier. Instead of requiring direct flights from each city to multiple overseas destinations, passengers travel from a spoke airport to a larger hub and connect from there to the international network.

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But making that journey seamless requires a carefully controlled system behind the scenes. Domestic and international passengers have different immigration requirements and must be identified, segregated and routed accordingly. Boarding-pass indicators, designated passenger channels, airline personnel, nodal officers and reconciliation procedures form layers of checks to ensure that a passenger does not inadvertently, or otherwise, bypass immigration.

It is these layers that are now under scrutiny. The three Italian nationals landed in Delhi around 12.50 am on September 4 after flying in from Amritsar.

According to the ministry, they held ‘D’ indicator boarding passes and were required to proceed through the designated immigration area, obtain departure clearance and then move towards their Lufthansa flight.

Instead, they were allegedly escorted to the international-to-international, or I-to-I, transfer area. They subsequently boarded LH763 to Munich at 1.45 am without completing departure immigration.

Serious lapse

The ministry has termed the episode a serious security and immigration-related lapse and its nine questions effectively reconstruct the passengers’ journey to determine where the system broke down.

Air India has first been asked to explain how passengers holding ‘D’ (Domestic) boarding passes were allowed into the I-to-I transfer area and why the segregation prescribed on the basis of boarding-pass indicators was not followed. The government also wants to know why they were escorted through the international transfer channel when they were required to pass through immigration.

The trail then leads back to Amritsar. The ministry has questioned why an onward boarding pass for their Lufthansa journey was issued at Amritsar when, according to the show-cause notice, the approved hub-and-spoke SOP did not provide for such an onward boarding pass to be issued at the spoke airport.

Accountability on the ground is another key part of the notice. Air India has been asked to explain the role of its personnel and SATS staff who handled and escorted the passengers, besides the role played by the designated Airline Nodal Officer and the supervisory mechanism in place that night.

The questions become more significant at the final stage of the journey. The ministry wants to know why mandatory reconciliation of domestic and international passengers was not carried out in time. It has also sought details on whether the General Declaration, passenger manifest, API/PNR data and other information were supplied to immigration authorities on time and whether those records correctly reflected the status and movement of the three passengers.

And then comes the question that puts the entire control mechanism under scrutiny: why was the deviation discovered only later through manual reconciliation instead of being detected before the passengers left India?

Air India has been given seven days to answer the nine questions and furnish supporting documents. The ministry has warned that failure to respond would result in the matter being considered on the basis of available records, including possible administrative and regulatory action.

The timing makes the breach particularly significant. The hub-and-spoke arrangement is still being expanded and in the next phase to 22 more airports as India attempts to channel more international traffic through its own airports, and provide passengers from smaller cities easier access to global destinations.