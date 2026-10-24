New power play in Haryana

THE recent order of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) granting a 25-year parallel distribution licence to a private company, Eleven Power Private Limited, has stirred up a hornets’ nest. The power sector employees are up in arms against the perceived attempt at “privatisation”, while the move has drawn criticism by both the ruling and Opposition parties.

It’s a rare instance where the rival parties are on the same page. Even as the employees’ unions went on a strike before calling it off following talks with the Chief Minister, the BJP government is preparing to challenge the order legally. “We have 45 days to file an appeal. However, we will challenge it in the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) in less than a week. We have asked the HERC to review the order,” Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij said.

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Those objecting to the petition before the HERC for grant of licence included former Power Minister Sampat Singh, CPI(M), the All India Kisan Sabha, a residents’ welfare association, an advocate and power employees’ bodies. In contrast, 32 firms and individuals from various fields supported the move.

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Choosing the distributor

Given the HERC order, for the first time in Haryana, consumers in Gurugram and Nuh would have the option of choosing their electricity distributor. They would be able to opt for either the state-owned power distribution corporation or the private company, introducing competition in a sector traditionally dominated by government utilities.

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Eleven Power Private Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 4,716.73 crore over the next five years to develop a modern distribution network. It also plans to procure 80 per cent of its power from renewable energy sources.

Vij said while applying for a parallel distribution licence was legitimate under the Electricity Act, 2003, the government was not in favour of the move. “Three such petitions were filed earlier as well. Two were withdrawn and one was rejected. We have a substantial power distribution infrastructure in Gurugram and Nuh, which generates considerable revenue. Therefore, we strongly oppose the petition,” Vij stated.

After talks with representatives of the striking power sector employees, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the government was with them on the issue.

Key reasons for opposition

The parallel electricity distribution licence is being opposed on financial, technical and public interest grounds. The argument being forwarded is that Gurugram and Nuh account for more than 42 per cent of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited’s (DHBVNL) revenue and the proposed arrangement could attract high-paying industrial and commercial consumers. It would leave the state utility with a less remunerative consumer base while its infrastructure costs and power purchase commitments remained unchanged.

The respondents warn that consumer migration could weaken cross-subsidy arrangements, increase the burden on domestic and agricultural consumers and leave existing power procurement costs stranded. They have also questioned the company’s financial eligibility, promoter support, beneficial ownership disclosures and technical capability. They estimate a capital shortfall of around Rs 1,475.07 crore, excluding power procurement expenses, and raised concerns over duplication of infrastructure, particularly in rural Nuh.

Some objectors also question the expert committee’s findings and have sought access to the supporting documents.

Conditions and safeguards

The HERC granted Eleven Power a 25-year distribution licence, accepting the proposal for phased network development and competition, subject to safeguards. The company must provide non-discriminatory supply across the licensed area, maintain the normative 30 per cent equity requirement, and submit half-yearly progress reports as well as audited annual financial statements.

Eleven Power must seek approval for its consumer migration protocol within 60 days and comply with HERC’s Consumer Migration Framework. It must also follow the Commission’s directions on fuel and power purchase adjustment, cross-subsidy and additional surcharges payable to the incumbent licensee.

Difficult questions

Shailendra Dubey, chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation, said that instead of limiting itself to filing an appeal before APTEL (a decision can take years), the government must initiate action to revoke the licence.

“The company has never supplied power to a colony and it has got a licence to cater to Gurugram. It has zero experience, zero net worth. Moreover, a parallel licence is a disputed matter. No state has implemented it. Why should Haryana be treated as an experimental ground? The BSNL model of privatisation is being replicated in power,” he reasoned.