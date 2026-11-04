US midterm verdict: Can India turn Trump’s setback into a strategic advantage?

A sweeping Democratic victory in the US midterm elections has dealt President Donald Trump a major political setback, with voters handing the Opposition control of both chambers of Congress and delivering a sharp rebuke to his economic and foreign policy record.

For India, the outcome could create greater room to negotiate with Washington on trade and other contentious issues, even as Trump retains considerable executive powers to pursue his foreign policy and tariff agenda.

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The Democrats captured the Senate and the House of Representatives, flipping several Republican-held seats in states that had traditionally favoured the party.

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As per US media reports, their gains extended beyond congressional contests, with victories in key gubernatorial races, including Texas, Georgia, Ohio and Iowa. The scale of the reversal has made the midterms one of the most consequential political setbacks of Trump's second term.

Foreign affairs expert Manoj Joshi described the outcome as a “tsunami” and a “tidal wave”, arguing that it would significantly constrain Trump's ability to pursue his agenda.

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“Trump's activities will be very constrained,” Joshi said while exclusively speaking The Tribune, pointing to the Democrats' capture of both chambers. He said the result was particularly significant because Republicans had lost in several states where they had been winning consistently.

The verdict reflects widespread voter discontent over the cost of living, the economy, the direction of the country and concerns over the Trump administration's conduct.

The US war with Iran, which has pushed up fuel prices, and the impact of tariffs on household costs also weighed on the Republican campaign. Exit polls indicated that nearly nine in 10 voters considered the cost of living a major factor in their decision, while a substantial majority wanted Congress to exercise stronger checks on the President.

For India, the immediate question is whether the change in congressional control can help stabilise a relationship that has faced repeated strains during Trump's second term. Tariffs, pressure over India's purchases of Russian oil and immigration restrictions have complicated ties, even as cooperation continues in defence, technology and energy.

Joshi believes the Democratic resurgence could be helpful for New Delhi. He said both Republicans and Democrats had generally been supportive of India over the past two decades, and that the principal difficulty had been Trump's unpredictable approach.

“Generally, in the last 20-25 years, policy towards India has been bipartisan. Both Republicans and Democrats have been friendly to India. But Trump himself has been very erratic in his second term,” he said.

Joshi argued that the election result should therefore be seen as a constraint on Trump rather than a fundamental shift in the American political establishment's approach towards India. “The problem we had was only with Trump. There was no other problem,” he said, adding that India could now take a tougher position in negotiations to protect its interests.

Trade negotiations in focus

Trade is likely to be the most immediate test of whether the changed political balance in Washington works to India's advantage. The two countries had announced a framework for an interim trade agreement in February, under which Washington had proposed an 18 per cent reciprocal tariff rate on a range of Indian goods. However, negotiations on the broader bilateral trade agreement have since encountered difficulties.

The trade dispute was further complicated by the US Supreme Court's ruling invalidating Trump's use of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs. The administration subsequently moved to a 10 per cent baseline tariff under a separate measure, while questions over additional sectoral and country-specific duties remain.

Joshi said the Supreme Court ruling had already dealt a blow to Trump's tariff approach, and that India and the US were continuing negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. He believes the election outcome could strengthen India's hand at the negotiating table.

For New Delhi, the opportunity may lie in negotiating from a position of greater confidence rather than expecting Washington to abandon its demands.

India has sought better tariff treatment for its exports while protecting sensitive sectors, particularly agriculture and dairy. The question of Russian oil purchases has also remained a major point of friction, with Washington pressing New Delhi to reduce its dependence on Russian crude.

The new Congress will take office in January 2027, leaving Trump with a little over two years in his second term under a divided government. The Democrats can use hearings, investigations and budget negotiations to challenge the administration, but their ability to enact legislation will remain limited by the President's veto power, Senate procedures and the narrow margins in Congress.

This distinction is important for India. A Democratic-controlled Congress may increase scrutiny of Trump's tariff decisions, approach towards Russia and conduct of foreign policy, but it will not necessarily translate into a more accommodating American position on every issue concerning New Delhi.

The midterm verdict thus presents India with both an opening and a caution. As Joshi put it, the political problem for India was not with the United States as a whole, but with Trump's approach.

The Democratic victory may give New Delhi greater negotiating space. Whether it can convert that space into more favourable trade terms and a steadier partnership will depend on how effectively it engages a divided Washington.