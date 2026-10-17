Way out of the exam mess

ON June 21, when the NEET-UG examination was re-conducted owing to the paper leak in May, several students reached the examination centres slightly late and were denied entry. Among those barred from taking the exam were candidates who were late by a whisker.

Taking note of the concerns, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports — in its October 9 report — has recommended allowing candidates who arrive slightly late to enter the exam halls after signing an undertaking recording their delay. They will be permitted to attempt the exam only for the remaining time, with no extra time being granted.

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The report has also suggested shifting NEET-UG to the computer-based test (CBT) mode, introducing reasonable age and attempt limits for candidates, and bringing the National Testing Agency (NTA) under a parliamentary accountability framework.

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If late for the exam

In June, complaints surfaced that several NEET-UG aspirants were denied entry into the exam halls for arriving late, with traffic jams, documentation issues and entry-related disputes reported from different states.

The gates were closed at 1:30 pm, adhering to the guidelines. In Uttar Pradesh, students said they got late because of incorrect Google Maps navigation. Complaints emerged from Bengaluru and Delhi as well.

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The committee noted that public rallies, processions, and large gatherings on exam days can delay candidates and cause them to miss their reporting times. It recommended that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, be amended to direct the district administration to withhold permission for any rally, procession, or public gathering on exam days, and ensure that smooth traffic and law-and-order arrangements are in place.

To prevent administrative checks from breaking the students’ concentration, the panel suggested keeping a separate 15-minute window (before or after the test) exclusively for signing and checking formalities rather than conducting them mid-exam.

It then elaborated on the candidates arriving a few minutes late being denied entry, resulting in their year-long hard work going waste.

“There are some genuine reasons due to which a candidate may arrive late. Some mechanism be evolved so that such students can be allowed entry into the exam hall after signing an undertaking recording their late arrival, and they be allowed to attempt the exam only for the remaining time, with no extra time granted under any circumstances,” the report noted.

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu also expressed concern that no student should miss an exam because of traffic or a delay at the gate. “Fairness, transparency and accountability must be at the heart of our exam system,” he tweeted.

Creating a large question bank

One of the suggestions of the parliamentary panel is to create a question bank and that the NEET-UG papers be set close to the exam date, with questions drawn digitally from a large, diverse and continuously updated question bank. A similar idea is being worked upon by the High Powered Task Force on exam reforms headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The committee will submit its report by October-end. Recently, Nilekani contested the need for a single question paper. One of the measures he proposed was generating papers at the last minute from a large question bank prepared in advance. This could reduce the risk of leaks associated with printing and distributing question papers before exams, he noted.

He also called for expanding computer-based testing across the country. “Why do we need to have one question paper? The moment you have a question paper, it becomes an economic incentive for it to be sold,” he said.

The parliamentary report is also of the view that the CBT format would reduce the risk of paper leaks by eliminating the transportation of printed papers. It recommended that the NTA engage experts from reputed institutions, including IITs, AIIMS and IIMs, to develop question banks and undertake translations. “Their track records should be verified to establish integrity and rule out conflict of interest.”

The committee also called for a concrete implementation plan, backed by budgetary provisions, to establish secure government-owned computer-based test centres, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

It recommended at least one examination centre in every district to reduce students’ travel and accommodation expenses.

The panel also opined that the NTA should be brought under a parliamentary accountability framework to strengthen examination security and enhance transparency.