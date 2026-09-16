What Chandigarh Housing Board’s big relief means for 1.5 lakh residents

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) Board of Directors, chaired by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, is meeting on Wednesday to decide on two proposals that could bring major relief to an estimated 1.5 lakh residents living in roughly 35,000 CHB independent houses and flats across the city.

The first proposal seeks to regularise need-based changes already made in independent houses, while the second proposes allowing installation of lifts in CHB dwelling units for the first time.

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Why it matters

Since allotment, CHB residents have altered, extended or rebuilt portions of their houses to meet family needs. Many such changes were made without formal CHB sanction, leaving residents facing notices and penalties for years.

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Residents of older multi-storey flats, meanwhile, have had no legal mechanism to install lifts, a hardship compounded as the residents age and mobility needs increase.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria told The Tribune that he had directed the CHB to “regularise once for all” these changes and permit lifts “in the larger public interest and more on humanitarian grounds, keeping in view the genuine needs of the residents, who have been grappling with notices and penalties since allotment.”

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He, however, made it clear that encroachment on government land would not be allowed.

Who is behind the proposals

Both proposals stem from the recommendations of a committee constituted on May 11, 2026. The committee was tasked with assessing changes already made by allottees, identifying what could be permitted, and addressing structural-safety requirements.

The exercise also takes into account a Supreme Court order dated January 10, 2023, and a Punjab and Haryana High Court order dated April 21, 2022, requiring the CHB to certify the structural safety across its housing stock.

How the relief will work

For independent houses, demolition and reconstruction, as well as alterations, will be permitted under the marla-house norms in the Chandigarh Building Rules (CBR). Where earlier need-based change orders had allowed higher ground coverage or floor area ratio (FAR) than the CBR, the higher permissible limit will apply.

Existing lawful construction will be protected if allottees intimate the CHB about it within three months, once the decision is formally notified.

For lifts, allottees will be able to apply offline through a registered architect under the self-certification mechanism. Applications will have to include a structural stability certificate (Form-J, CBR-2017) and a modified building plan. The CHB will be required to respond within 30 days.

For flats, the area occupied by a lift well will be exempt from calculations of ground coverage/FAR. This exemption, however, will not apply to independent houses.

Where adequate space within the building line is insufficient, adjoining government land may be used for installing a lift without transferring ownership rights. The provision is proposed as a limited exception and will not create any precedent for encroachment.

What next

Once the Board clears the two proposals today, the CHB is expected to issue a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) and update the Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS) to process applications. Until the system is updated, applications will be processed offline.

What residents should do

Allottees who have carried out unauthorised changes should prepare architect-certified plans and structural-safety certificates ready and submit the required intimation within three months of the decision being formally notified. This will help them avoid action in cases involving violations that cannot be compounded.

Residents seeking to install lifts should engage a registered architect and obtain the required structural-safety certification before applying.

Consent from other residents of the block will not be mandatory for submitting a lift application. However, residents who initially do not consent cannot be denied use of the lift if they subsequently agree to share the installation and maintenance costs.

What it means

For thousands of CHB families, the proposals could provide a formal mechanism to bring decades-old need-based alterations within the regulatory framework. For residents of multi-storey flats, the proposed lift provision could also make vertical mobility easier, particularly for elderly occupants and those with mobility needs.