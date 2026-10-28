What do excavations reveal about Rakhigarhi’s population boom in Harappan era

With every excavation, the Harappan site of Rakhigarhi continues to reveal surprising facts about human history. Excavations have unearthed clay pots, ornaments, stones, gems and metal objects, along with habitation structures and evidence of the dietary habits of the people who lived there.

However, the most important and intriguing facts are hidden in the DNA of the people who lived here about 5,000 years ago. About 70 skeletons have been recovered during various excavations at Mound No. 7, which is known as the burial ground of the Harappan people. Scientists have extracted DNA from samples taken from these skeletons, which are being analysed in laboratories for further study.

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What are the latest revelations from the Harappan site of Rakhigarhi?

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Recent analysis of evidence excavated from the site suggests that this settlement, spread over an area of about 550 hectares, witnessed a massive population increase. Couples had an average of 10 children, and the survival rate was also high.

Dr Niraj Rai, a scientist at the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow, said there was no other known example in the ancient or modern world of such a massive population increase as that witnessed in the Rakhigarhi region during the Harappan era.

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What is the basis to support the theory about population spurt?

The archaeologists maintained that the region offered ideal conditions for human habitation, as water was readily available from rivers and ponds, and people cultivated wheat and rice. Moreover, the Rakhigarhi settlement extended beyond the main township, which is regarded as a major urban centre of the Harappan era, with several satellite settlements located nearby.

Scientists studying the evidence from Rakhigarhi said there was no evidence of a major epidemic, such as plague, during that period. Plague caused massive loss of human life in later periods, around 1000-800 BC.

What is the area of Harappan site of Rakhigarhi?

The present-day village of Rakhigarhi, located in the Hansi region, covers an area of about 550 hectares that is being excavated by archaeologists. The site has been divided into seven mounds. Mounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 comprise residential areas dating to the pre-formation and early Harappan periods. Mound No. 7 is a cemetery where four human skeletons were recently recovered by archaeologists.

The archaeologists are now looking beyond these mounds and plan to start mapping and excavations in adjoining villages, which are being tipped as Mounds 9 and 10. However, these two mounds are yet to be notified by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

What does the study say about the migration theory in Rakhigarhi?

The archaeologists extensively involved in the Rakhigarhi excavations indicated that the findings pointed to a well-developed settlement that served as an administrative centre, with no evidence of migration found so far. Analysis of the DNA samples indicated that the people who lived in Rakhigarhi during the Harappan era were ancestors of the present-day inhabitants of the village.

This was quite different from the scenario at other Harappan sites, such as Lothal, which was a smaller settlement but an important centre of trade and movement of people. "Rakhigarhi appears to have been a major habitation where people chose to settle permanently," he said.

BSIP scientist Rai also said the available evidence did not point to any major migration from Rakhigarhi until around 1800 BC.