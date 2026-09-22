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Home / Tribune Explainers / What does Haryana Congress’ three-month performance deadline mean for district units

What does Haryana Congress’ three-month performance deadline mean for district units

Emphasis is on assessing dist presidents based on work done on ground, rather than reports submitted to state leadership

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:59 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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A District Congress Committee review meeting in progress.
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The Haryana Congress has given its district organisation a three-month deadline, asking District Congress Committees (DCCs) to deliver measurable results rather than merely submit activity reports. Haryana Congress affairs in-charge Sanjay Dutt has indicated that districts and blocks that fail to meet the prescribed parameters could come under scrutiny, with their leadership potentially facing a review in the next phase of the organisational drive.

What is the three-month deadline?

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Every District Congress Committee (DCC) has been asked to prepare a clear, time-bound action plan with measurable targets for the next three months. The exercise follows the September 17 review of district units in Gurugram, chaired by PCC president Rao Narender Singh and attended by Haryana Congress affairs in-charge Sanjay Dutt and AICC secretary Jitendra Baghel.

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The emphasis is on assessing district presidents based on tangible work done on the ground, rather than reports submitted to the state leadership.

What parameters will the district units be judged on?

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The assessment covers Mandal mapping, Block Congress conferences, SIR-related work, the functioning of booth-level voter assistance centres, and the identification and pursuit of local public issues.

District presidents are also expected to demonstrate active leadership and regularly monitor organisational work below the DCC level. In effect, the review is aimed at assessing whether the party's organisational structure is functioning effectively from the district level down to the Mandal and booth levels.

Why is the Congress tightening accountability now?

The exercise is part of a broader effort to strengthen the Congress's grassroots organisation in Haryana. Dutt and Rao Narender Singh have been touring the state and attending block-level meetings, while senior party leaders are also being assigned to Block Congress Committee conventions.

Eight block conventions were scheduled between September 18 and 21, with the leadership emphasising direct interaction with party workers and increased activity at the booth level.

This suggests that the Congress wants district committees to become operational political units capable of mobilising workers and taking up local issues, rather than remaining largely administrative structures.

What happens if a district fails the test?

That is where the three-month exercise acquires significance. Dutt has indicated that districts and blocks failing to meet the prescribed organisational parameters could be reviewed during the second phase of the drive.

Such a review could extend to the existing leadership, though no automatic removal formula has been announced. For district presidents, therefore, the next three months amount to a performance test: set targets, demonstrate grassroots activity and show measurable progress. The leadership's stated yardstick is straightforward — results on the ground, not paperwork.

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